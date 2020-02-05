advertisement

Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic have both announced their critique results for Margot Robbies Birds of Prey.

Rotten tomatoes

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 92% Tomatometer rating from All Critics. It has an average rating of 7.13 out of 10 out of 52 reviews. There are 48 new reviews and 4 bad reviews.

The top critic score is significantly lower with an 85% tomatometer rating. It has an average rating of 6.83 out of 10 out of 13 reviews. There are 11 new reviews and 2 bad reviews.

This is what the critics say:

Danny Leigh of the Financial Times rates the film 3: 5. He writes: “The tone set by director Cathy Yan makes candy clap loudly and silly. After Todd Phillips’ dark resistance, it could be a relief. “

Brandon Katz of Observer gives the film a 3 out of 4 points. He writes: “The film is never uninteresting and its ambitious gonzo fluidity is preferred to the thoughtless Macguffin quests that are the focus of many superhero films from both studios. “

Tim Robey of the British Daily Telegraph rates the film with 3 out of 5 possible points. He writes: “This whole film is a femme-fatal meet-and-greet that detoxifies the recent wave of male-dominated Skulkings in Gotham City. It has gangster minor energy where the minor take over. “

Scott Mendelson in Forbes rated the film with 8 out of 10 possible points. He writes: “Cathy Yan and Christina Hodson’s ‘Birds of Prey’ are an entertaining production for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and the rest of their anti-heroic friend friends. “

Flip Screen’s Emily Maskell re-evaluated the film. She writes: “This refreshingly lively screenplay by Hodson makes you forget that The Joker was ever in the picture.”

Sheraz Farooqi from Comic Book Debate rates the film with 3.5 out of 5 possible points. He writes: “Birds of Prey is an exciting ride with non-stop action, strong cinematography, bombastic score and the charismatic Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. “

FanSided’s Kristen Lopez re-evaluated the film. She writes: “Birds of Prey is a colorful and exciting story that centers on women to gain autonomy, not only because of their comic book origins, but also because of the fandom that is looking for the same old thing.”

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw from The Daily Dot rates the film with 3.5 out of 5 possible points. She writes: “Birds of Prey is an excellent cross between Deadpool and a Lady Gaga video with eye-catching costumes and well-choreographed fight scenes. “

The BBC’s Nicholas Barber gave the film a 2 out of 5. He writes: “However popular the film becomes, I doubt that everyone worships it as much as it obviously worships itself.”

Rodrigo Perez on The Playlist rates the film C. He writes: “The cheeky and apologetic” Birds Of Prey “are overwhelmed and sometimes annoying, but at least there is never a boring moment.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s John DeFore rated the film poorly. He writes: “But those hoping for a Deadpool-like blend of chaos and wit should lower their expectations: Harley may be known for its unpredictability, but Birds plays by action film rules.”

Edward Douglas of The Weekend Warrior rates the film with 5.5 out of 10 possible points. He writes: “Birds of Prey is so schizophrenic in appearance, style and tone that it won’t change Martin Scorsese’s opinion of comic films in the near future. “

Insider’s Kristen Acuna rates the film B. She writes: “Warner Bros. delivers the first of several major 2020 superhero romps for women, and the grumpy and violent spin-off” Suicide Squad “is the perfect Galentine- Excursion.”

IGN’s Laura Prudom gives the film an 8 out of 10 points. She writes: “Although we would have preferred to see a real team with less narrative detours, Birds of Prey provides a perfect setting for a host of other fascinating spin-offs in the DC cinematic universe – can we request Poison Ivy next? “

Metakritisch

As is usually the case, the Metacritic Metascore is significantly lower than that of the Rotten Tomatoes tomatometer.

The film currently has a 63 on Metascore from 23 reviews. There are 12 positive reviews and 11 mixed reviews.

This is what the metacritical critics say:

Susana Polo from Polygon gives the film an 85. She writes: “Birds of Prey is a messy, breaking, heart-warming, inspiring good time.”

Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly gave the film a grade of 83. She writes: “Does the film’s feminist message have to be as consistent and cartoonistically violent as it is? Almost certainly not. But in a crazy world, the twisted sisterhood of Prey catharsis doesn’t just read as a pandemonium for its own sake. it’s pretty darn cute. “

Alonso Duralde of TheWrap gives the film an 83. He writes: “The various elements of the film work together in a wonderful concert to keep the momentum alive, but are still based on a stylized version of human empathy, by Jay Cassidy and Evan Schiff’s Whiz Bang cut to Daniel Pemberton’s deliberately grandiose score. Every moment counts when it comes to the cast. “

Time Out’s Helen O’Hara gives the film an 80. She writes: “It works because we haven’t seen this story a thousand times before and because it leaves the dark, dark attitude of” Suicide Squad “. It’s nice to have one To see jokers who don’t take themselves too seriously. “

Molly Freeman of ScreenRant gives the film an 80. She writes: “With an evil sense of humor and intoxicating action, Birds of Prey is wild, funny and an absolute blast – and an encouraging super heroine with female power.”

Brian Truitt of USA Today gives the film an 85. He writes: “While Birds of Prey only deals with this group dynamic, its Oscar nominee sparkles as the center of attention for the crazy cuckoo pants that the bad wind is under their wings.”

Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times gives the film a 70. He writes: “Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan based on a script by Christina Hodson, is a cheeky explosion of strange energy. It is psychologically in a nutshell and has no prestige. It’s a R-rated candy bar that refuses to take anything too seriously, least of all itself. “

Vox’s Alex Abad-Santos gives the film a 60. He writes: “However, it is frustrating to see a film so brief and entertaining in its plot and so lazy in its presentation. The result is a wild revenge thriller driven by women and is full of ten-pole moments with crackling verve, which are held together by weak exposure and voice-over. “

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw gives the film a 60. He writes: “This film is a flash of bad taste, a cornucopia of crass, and it is oddly distracting than you might expect, given the frosty manner in which suicide squad critical was recorded – and captivatingly crazy. Seeing how to smoke a cigarette while eating a candy bar feels exaggerated and unhealthy. “

Empire’s Ian Freer gives the film a 60. He writes, “It’s messy with a sagging middle section, but Birds Of Prey has liveliness, anarchy, and balls to spare.” Harley and Joker are dead. Long live Harley Quinn. “

Tim Grierson of ScreenDaily gives the film a 50. He writes: “The film is wonderfully strange, but not consistently inspired, and it often tries to rewrite the rules of superhero cinema, a mixture of good and bad ideas that all fit together. Where other comic films are alongside self-confidence, this film is an airy, amoral lark that proves to be somewhat refreshing. But that’s not enough to make Birds’ hit-or-miss pleasure skyrocket. “

Tara Brady of The Irish Times gives the film a 40. She writes: “If you cry out inside for Ryan Reynolds to silence Hell in Deadpool, the relentless, insane tale of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is likely to make you do it to chatter after, oh, ruined 23 seconds towards the emergency exit. “

Birds of prey will be released on February 7th. Early screenings will be available on February 6th.

What do you think of these reviews and reactions? Will it convince Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey in one way or another?

