Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and this year, Garland Lodge & Resort and 9 & 10 News want to offer a special couple a weekend that they will not soon forget. Spoil your Sweetie Valentine’s Gift is a chance for you to name your candy to win a romantic weekend.

Your sweetheart will certainly be spoiled with a night in a two-bedroom jacuzzi suite at Garland Lodge & Resort, a special Valentine’s Day dinner, breakfast, a horse-drawn sleigh ride for two, a Nordic skiing experience and activities winter fishing camp such as ice golf, ice bowling, ice fishing and ice entertainment with music and drinks.

Name your darling by giving us your information and telling us who your darling is, why he deserves it, the best way to contact him if he wins!

The nominations are open from 1 / 27-2 / 7 at 11.59pm. and you can enter here.

It’s easier than trying to book dinner on Valentine’s Day!

Every day during the week of February 3, watch the four to hear the comforting appointments.

A random person will be announced as the winner of the Valentine’s Day gift. Treat your sweetheart at Garland Lodge & Resort on February 4, so don’t forget to log in!

Haven’t won, but still want to visit Garland Lodge & Resort?

Discover them below and make your reservations today!

