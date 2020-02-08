advertisement

Simon and Nikki Briggs, along with their children Isabelle and Ollie, love their new home in Brookfield in West Grove Estates.

Christina Ryan / Postmedia

The Calgary West Springs area has been home to Simon and Nikki Briggs for the past three years. The Wentworth townhouse they shared with their playful little baby was cozy and happy, but when a second child was on the way, it was time to increase his size.

They would observe the development of a new neighborhood of boutique, under their nose; Rise at West Grove Estates by Bri-mor Developments is located east of 77 S.W. on the north side of 11th Avenue S.W.

“If we were to move, we wouldn’t want to live west than this area. There is good access to the mountains, good access to the city center. We knew if we didn’t build now, we’d have to go anymore. further west and away from the city, “says Nikki, currently on maternity leave from her banking career.

Simon, also in banking, says they had been to the Brookfield Residential show house on Rise several times and thought one day, they could build that model for themselves. A sluggish economy and adjusted house prices last year and Baby Briggs’ upcoming forthcoming attraction presented the right opportunity.

Brookfield’s Tevera model home in Rise is one of the most unusual yet compelling floor plans they offer. It is a 2,508-square-foot estate with a front car garage and a sparse partition plan. The design appealed to Briggs in a big way.

Large room, kitchen and dining area and pocket office are on the main floor. The bonus room above the garage is raised to one level, then, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are up to a half flight of stairs.

The double garage has an adjoining mud and half bath at ground level. There is also a basement.

“The bonus room on a level other than the bedrooms fits us more than having a two-story one-room bonus room next to the children’s rooms,” says Colin.

Briggs added another 600-square-foot living area to the basement, with a bathroom, bedroom and media room, so relatives from their native New Zealand will be comfortable during month-to-month visits to Calgary.

“There’s a burning castle down there for our little one,” Nikki says.

They upgraded the tiles, countertops and floors and replaced the standard hearth with a stunning floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

They wore the color palette light to keep the home feeling bright.

“The colors are very neutral and gray based. We’re bankers – we don’t have a lot of creativity, ”Nikki jokes.

The urgency to include their claims in Rise was well founded as construction in the small neighborhood of only 200 homes is coming to an end. Cedarglen Homes and Brookfield are the only builders, and Brookfield has less than 20 homes left to sell.

“We’re really in the last stages of the community,” says marketing manager Justin Castelino.

Of those homes, three are ready for a buyer who may be leaving a rent situation or have sold their property and would like to live in the West Springs area, he says.

“Our fast-paced homes are a Versa, a Verona and a Korsano priced at $ 800,000 as high as $ 900,000.”

A new home buyer interested in multi-level Tevera will need to build from the ground up, at an initial cost of $ 890,000.

“It’s a unique offer for those who like it. It’s a choice not offered in many places,” Castelino says.

For families with young children, the multilevel plan provides separation without being too distant.

“If my kids were in the bonus room and I’m in the kitchen, it’s only half a flight of stairs away. It’s a fantastic plan for growing families – one that can grow with them.”

Simon and Nikki are happy to be in a family community full of parks and green spaces, close to the venues and restaurants they love, like Mercato in the 85th shopping district.

“Everything we need is within walking distance and meets all our requirements. We wouldn’t think of being anywhere else in the city, ”Simon says.

DETAILS

COMMUNITY: Growth at Westgrove Estates.

Developer: Bri-mor Developments.

builder: Brookfield Residential.

HOME: Front level garage compartment Tevera.

SIZE: 2,508 square feet plus basement development, three bedrooms with optional fourth, 2.5 baths, bonus room upstairs on a separate level, main floor pocket office.

PRICE: From $ 890,000.

INFORMATION: The sales center is at 106 West Grove Way S.W., north of 11th Avenue S.W., or risewestgroveestates.com

