A unique winter event rushes to Marywood University.

Everything surrounds “The Race Under The Roof”, an indoor triathlon. It is family friendly. Ryan Leckey of Newswatch 16 emphasized the indoor race on Wednesday.

Organizers announced it early to give families time to train / practice for the event.

The event is for all ages. It is open to the public. You do not have to be a Marywood student or employee to participate.

IF IT HAPPEN:

The indoor tri will take place on Saturday, February 22 at the Center for Athletics and Wellness at Marywood University in the Scranton area. This is the first year that Marywood is organizing the event. It has previously taken place at another location in Lackawanna County.

The indoor triathlon features 16 athlete heats that start every 45 minutes at 7:30 AM.

DO YOU WANT TO BE ON A RELAY TEAM?

If you want to do a relay, swimming / cycling or cycling / running, you can register by contacting Brendan Wilson at bwilson2116@gmail.com or calling him at 518-527-5885. Or hand out if you only want to do one event and need help finding a team.

REGISTER ONLINE:

CLICK HERE to register and choose your heating time. The costs are $ 10 for Marywood Student / staff and $ 25 for the general public. The money raised will go to Marywood Pacers Aquatics Club, a swimming team consisting of middle-aged high school students or younger students.

WITHIN THE TRIATHLON:

10 minutes swimming

Transition of 10 minutes

25 minutes by bike

Transition of 5 minutes

20 minutes walk

FREE TRIATHLON TRAINING SOURCES:

41,435132

-75.632423

.

