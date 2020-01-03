advertisement

On January 2, the United States took decisive action with a calculated strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iranian-backed militants.

The Pentagon’s official statement reads: “This strike was aimed at damaging future plans of Iranian attack. The United States will continue to take all necessary actions to protect our people and our interests wherever they are throughout the world. “

Pentagon: Under the direction of the President, the US military has taken a decisive defense action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, head of the Iran-Quds Revolutionary Guard Corps Forces, a Foreign Terrorist Organization designated by SH.BA

Iran responded by claiming that “the American act of international terrorism, targeting and killing General Soleimani – the most effective Daesh fighting force (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al – is extremely dangerous and an escalation of stupidity. The US holds responsibility. for all the consequences of her misleading adventurism. “

This is a news story and will be updated.

