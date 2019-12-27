advertisement

How does it feel to be the “most ready” host city in Olympic history? The International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not throw these compliments out of its mind, and there is nothing to fear or worry about after Tokyo’s willingness and the 32nd Olympiad games to begin on July 24th. Incidentally, this is a Friday.

Not much history was written or a record set, but the new national stadium in Tokyo was officially reopened on Saturday before Christmas. All 68,000 seats – this is the new capacity – were occupied for the first time since then. , ,

It was basically a novelty called “Hello, our stadium”, in which a select number of spectators in Tokyo – 2,020 to be precise – were allowed to run a round on the new route as part of a national lottery. Usain Bolt also had to run a lap. Still, it was a big deal.

This is exactly the same location and scale as the old National Stadium, which was built specifically for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. My father did 12½ laps on this route.

These Olympic Games actually started on October 10th, a Saturday, and this date or the following first Monday is now a national holiday in Japan and is considered sacred given the turning point in Japanese history: the first Olympic Games in Asia. and the country’s clear resurgence from the enemy of the West to today’s peaceful global ally.

turning point

Tokyo 1964 marked many turning points in Olympic history, first and last: the first to be broadcast internationally via satellite, and the first to feature technological advances such as on-track photo finish and the electronic swimming pool start gun. The first Japanese high-speed train left Osaka at Tokyo Station nine days before the games began. The year was also the last year of the Ash Olympics and the first Paralympics.

The new national stadium will be open again on New Year’s Day for the first real sporting event – by the way, this Wednesday – for the hosting of the Imperial Cup, also known as the Japan FA Cup Final, the longest-running football tournament in Japan Japan from 1921. Vissel Kobe plays against Kashima Antlers and the winners qualify for the Asian Champions League.

A few more test events are planned – the Japan Para-Athletics Championships on May 2nd and 3rd and the Tokyo Challenge Track Meet on May 5th and 6th – and then it’s pretty much all there until the opening ceremony on July 24th , No drilling at the last minute. No wet tiles in the toilets.

The athletics events – the headlines of all Olympic Games – take place from Friday, July 31st, to Sunday, August 9th, on the same day or evening as the closing ceremony in the new National Stadium. Every training session is sold out, although this Sunday ticket was and still is the hottest in Japan, also because it was originally supposed to be the last moment for the men’s marathon. That was a very historic 26.2 miles around Tokyo. Read on now.

Earlier that day

Instead – and in truth this can only justify the IOC – the men’s marathon ends earlier that day, shortly after nine in the morning in Odori Park in the city of Sapporo, 831 km or 516 miles in old money in northern Tokyo Hokkaido, the northernmost and most mountainous of the main islands of Japan. It will feel far from Tokyo and I know that because I was there.

All of this was only fully agreed and decided last week when the IOC, in polite agreement with World Athletics, the governing body of the sport, approved a half-marathon rectangular course for the first run, half of the race, followed by two rounds of one 10 km section of the first lap.

People pose in front of the new national stadium in Tokyo on Saturday, December 21. The stadium is the main venue for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics in July. Photo: STR / Jiji Press / AFP via Getty Images

Check the temperature of August 9, 2019 in Tokyo and Sapporo and they boiled at exactly the same level

Still, something and everything about these marathons in Sapporo will feel far away from Tokyo, in the distance and in spirit. The women’s marathon was also upgraded on Saturday morning on August 9, and the 20 and 50 km races will take place on August 6 and 7, Thursday and Friday in Odori Park.

The IOC firmly believes that it is about the well-being of athletes and protecting them from the potentially debilitating heat and humidity of midsummer in Tokyo. Check the temperature of August 9, 2019 in Tokyo and Sapporo and they boiled at exactly the same level.

It’s almost irrelevant: it is difficult to find someone who agrees with this decision to host the marathons and racetracks in Sapporo, especially among the athletes themselves. This is partly due to the realization that Tokyo is one of its possibly legendary Olympic moments, namely the conclusion of the men’s marathon in the new national stadium. To understand that, all you have to do is look at the lasting inspiration that is Kon Ichikawa’s 1964 Tokyo Olympiad documentary, which is now fully available on the Olympic YouTube channel and includes some of the best sports footage ever made. Look it up.

Political rituality

The organizers of Tokyo wanted to document their original games, which were undoubtedly politically and aesthetically motivated by Leni Riefenstahl with her celebration of the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. Ichikawa avoided the political ritual of Riefenstahl and instead accepted the absolute purity of the sporting events. Nowhere is this more evident than in his footage about the men’s marathon.

Basil Heatley from Great Britain (silver), Abebe Bikila from Ethiopia (gold) and Kokichi Tsuburaya from Japan (bronze) at the podium after the marathon at the Tokyo Olympic Games in October 1964. Photo: Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Had he somehow gathered the energy to continue, Hogan would have won an Olympic medal

On October 24, 1964, a field of 68 runners from 35 countries started from the old national stadium on the way there and back to Tobitakyu-machi in western Tokyo. At the turning point, Abebe Bikila from Ethiopia had dropped the entire field with the exception of Ireland’s Jim Hogan.

Bikila had won the Olympic marathon four years ago barefoot in Rome and proved to be an even more convincing winner in Tokyo. With a world record of 2: 12.11, he was the first and last to defend an Olympic marathon title.

Ichikawa’s camera focuses more on the pursuers. It shows how Hogan comes to a standstill at 37 kilometers and tries in vain to continue walking before he sits on the curb and points to a drink with his hand. Had he somehow gathered the energy to continue, Hogan would have won an Olympic medal.

Two years later, Hogan made some improvements in winning the 1966 European Championship marathon in Budapest. Only this time he was wearing a British vest. This story contains a book called “The Irishman Who Ran for England”.

