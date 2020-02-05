advertisement

Want to play a game?

Lions gate

In the famous words of Jigsaw: “Do you want to play a game?” Lionsgate brings the horror film franchise “Saw” to the screen in a surprisingly new way this year, thanks to “Spiral”, which the studio charges The new film is from by executive producer Chris Rock, who also came up with the story for the project. Rock stars as police officers investigate a series of sadistic murders aimed at police officers. The supporting actors are Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

Lionsgate’s official synopsis for “Spiral” reads: “A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in” Spiral “, the frightening new chapter from the book” Saw “. Brazenly working in the shadow of a respected police veteran (Jackson).” Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Minghella) conduct a gruesome investigation into the murders, which are eerie reminders of the city’s gruesome past. Unintentionally involved in a deepening puzzle, Zeke is at the center of the killer morbid game. “

The jury is not yet sure whether the legendary serial killer Jigsaw of the horror franchise (previously played by Tobin Bell) will return or not, but the film’s first trailer guarantees that there is no shortage of evil killing devices and sharp blades that Cut off limbs. Isn’t that what everyone wants in a “Saw” film? “Spiral” is directed by franchise veteran Darren Lynn Bousman, who wrote and directed “Saw II” and the sequels “Saw III” and “Saw IV” in 2005. The screenplay was written by “Jigsaw” writers Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger.

“Spiral” is the ninth installment of the long-standing “Saw” franchise, which began in 2004 with the original film by James Wan. Between 2004 and 2010 there was a new episode of “Saw” every year before the franchise took a seven-year break and returned in 2017 with “Jigsaw”. The franchise has proven lucrative at the box office for Lionsgate. Seven of the eight released “Saw” films have grossed over $ 100 million worldwide. “Saw II” remains the largest domestic revenue generator with USD 87 million.

Lionsgate will open Spiral in cinemas nationwide on May 15th. Watch the first official horror movie trailer.

