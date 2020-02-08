advertisement

I know Birds of Prey is finally going to the movies this weekend, but I don’t feel it alone. This is mainly because I have postponed Bad Boys for too long for life, and this may be the weekend that I really see it. I would watch it even if it was bad, but the third part was the king of the register from the first weekend. That must mean something. Or maybe I just stay inside and drink Netflix’s Locke and Key, which is something that has been on my radar for a while. Also this week in the cinema are The Lodge, Waiting for Anya and Come to Daddy, if you were looking for a more extensive offer.

Excluding all trailers that were broadcast during last week’s Super Bowl, we have a few new clips for you this week, including the first trailer for the new Saw movie. This time they call it Spiral, and it seems to be a reboot of all sorts, with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson in the lead. It’s out in May and it’s on my list. The full trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru is also out, after the quick bite we received last weekend. We also have the first trailer for All the Bright Places, a Netflix film based on the popular novel by Jennifer Niven.

All bright spots

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Spiral

The roads not taken

Once again all trailers were released during Super Bowl 54:

A quiet place, part II

Black Widow

F9

Flipped

Hunters

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Mulan

No time to die

Sonic the hedgehog

The falcon and the winter soldier, WandaVision and Loki

The refugee

The invisible man

The SpongeBob movie: Sponge on the Run

Top Gun: Maverick

