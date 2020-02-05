advertisement

The game is on. Chris Rock’s follow-up film in the horror film universe “Saw” has a first eye-catcher and a new title: “Spiral”.

Rock stars as a detective who stumble across Jigsaw’s game from outside and try to track down the killer to solve the puzzle, all apparently while the other events of the previous “Saw” films are taking place. It’s unclear whether the film is explicitly a sequel, a prequel, or a spin-off, but it’s a passion project for rock that produced “Spiral” and developed the story out of its own love of the franchise.

Samuel L. Jackson will play Rock’s Father in the film, which is also involved in Jigsaw’s violent and bloody game. Max Minghella will stand up against William Schenk, Rock’s partner in the police force, and Marisol Nichols against Capt. Angie Garza, Rock’s boss.

“They want to play a game mother for,” says Jackson in the trailer. Then we see Rock tied to a rusty pipe with a bone saw in hand when the pendant ends.

Darren Lynn Bousman directs the film, which is based on Rock’s story and has been written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.

Lionsgate is releasing the film this summer, extending it by five months from October to May 15, 2020. Watch the first teaser for “Spiral”.

“The Grudge” US film franchise, worst rated (photos)

The “Ju-On” films are among the most influential and productive horror films of the past 30 years, but good luck trying to see them all. Invented by Takashi Shimizu, they tell the story of a murder that is so terribly violent and hateful that it leaves a terribly cursed house so that anyone who enters it takes evil with it, like a supernatural virus. What started out as a couple of short films and television films eventually turned into a full-blown feature film franchise that led to a successful American remake franchise, and more recently a showdown spin-off in which the ghosts of “The Grudge” against the little ones fight girls from the original “The Ring”. But since most “Ju-On” films are currently hard to find in America, the remakes consider the fort to be the series. With a new “The Grudge” in the cinemas, let’s see how American films compete against each other.

4. “The Grudge” (2020)

Nicolas Pesce’s “The Grudge” plays in the same continuity as the other American films in the series, but this time it’s bleak and boring. The curse has entered a Pennsylvania suburban home, and an impressive cast of actors is tormented by its evil spirits. But even though “The Grudge” has the best cast in the series – Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, Jacki Weaver, John Cho, Betty Gilpin and Frankie Faison – it has only one mood: depressed. The ghosts are just a superficial addition to a series of drab melodramas that are neither scary nor particularly meaningful. Just there somehow.

3. “The Grudge 3” (2009)

The majority of the “Grudge” films are told non-linearly, with a series of interrelated stories from different times. “The Grudge 3” is the exception that proves why the rule is the rule. The spirits of the first two “Grudges” are back and chasing an apartment complex in Chicago, but the spirits never want to spread anything other than death and pain, so there is not much to build for “The Grudge 3”. Cutting between several storylines gives the “Grudge” films a feeling of ubiquitous terror. If you just stick to a family whose fate is already sealed, “The Grudge 3” plays like an inconspicuous ghost story.

2. “The Grudge” (2004)

Takashi Shimizu not only directed the American remake of his own horror franchise, but also kept the action entirely in Japan, though almost all of the characters are American (including the lead actress Sarah Michelle Gellar). The result is a film that repeats many of the same beats that fans of the Japanese series were familiar with – mostly from “Ju-On: The Grudge” but also from some other films – but instead of playing like a modern one Tragedy around a haunted house plays like a warning story about Americans suffering from superstition. Whether this is more terrifying or not may depend on which version you see first. Shimizu’s remake is still creepy and effective.

1. “The Grudge 2” (2006)

Call us crazy, but although both American “Grudge” films by Takeshi Shimizu cover familiar territory, his direction seems to be even safer as a result. The curse is back, of course, and the hunt for teenage girls who entered the haunted house on a challenge and who follow them all the way back to the US while the protagonist’s sister in the previous film learns firsthand what the horrors are bizarre make chain of events in motion. The shocks are most efficient and often inventive, and Amber Tamblyn is an emotionally invested protagonist.

How does the new entry from 2020 rank among the Hollywood versions of this Japanese horror series?

