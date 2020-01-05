advertisement

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Children have refreshed their reading skills while keeping cats company in Lackawanna County.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter at Clarks Summit organized ‘Pages for Purrs’.

Shelter workers tell us that the program is a practice for children who learn to read.

It also shows some of the asylum’s adoptable pussies.

“Well, it’s nice because it brings a little light to the shelter. Because I don’t think people take that for granted when they have a cat, the amount of enrichment and stimulation that the car gets at home Just walking around with people in the house is very good for the cat, unfortunately, cats here in the shelter, they don’t get that chance, “said Jimmy Mancus, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

The new Griffin Pond program in Lackawanna County runs from noon to 1:30 PM. on the first Sunday of every month.

