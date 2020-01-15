advertisement

It was perhaps the blood red carpet which had been planned for the occasion, but the “spin room” which followed the democratic debate in Des Moines, Tuesday evening, was a surprisingly silent place. The hall – not a hall, in fact, but half of the requisitioned gymnasium that CNN, the co-host of the debate, had borrowed from Drake University – was filled with journalists both in a hurry and ready to pounce. In a corner, the CNN post-debate panel sat in a semi-circle of high chairs. People on cable news always sound like they’re screaming. But at a distance of only about twenty meters, the panel conversation was only a whisper, and an observer could only see the soft nod. Last June, during the first primary debate of this cycle, in Miami, which took place over two nights, the spin rooms had been noisy. Almost all of the twenty-two candidates at the time, along with their deputies and spokespersons, had gone out to face the breathtaking questions of groups of journalists. I remember that Elizabeth Warren was completely swallowed up in a swarm of cameras and boom microphones. It was then that the campaign was probably still new and the possibilities were probably endless. Now that the field has been reduced to no more than half a dozen candidates, everyone on the debate site – candidates, staff, journalists – seemed to be quietly waiting for the vote to finally start.

Many journalists went to the spin hall of the adjacent filing center on Tuesday evening while the candidates made their closing remarks. (The press is not in the actual debate room; journalists are watching a live stream of rows of tables equipped with power strips and cards containing Wi-Fi information.) Few had seen the moment exploding on Twitter and being analyzed on networks: after the debate, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders exchanged words but not a handshake before leaving the scene. The news of the moment moved quickly. This week’s dispute between Warren and Sanders – over what he told him exactly in 2018 over the prospects of a presidential candidate – was dismissed as a media obsession, even by people in this room . But these people talked about it anyway. News can be both big and small.

In the spin room, each of the six candidates had a volunteer holding a sign with their candidate’s name on it. The crowd first descended on Warren’s sign, while Julián Castro, who until recently ran for president, went out to speak on behalf of the Massachusetts senator, whom he approved. Some of the debates over the past year had been legitimately impactful. After the September debate, one story was whether Castro, who had seemed to take a hit to Joe Biden’s cognitive health, had been too mean. In June, Kamala Harris also challenged Biden to his race record. On Tuesday evening, Castro did his best to keep things positive in his new role as campaign substitute. When someone asked about Warren’s plans to “defuse this fight with Bernie Sanders,” Castro replied, “Elizabeth Warren throughout this campaign has been focused on what matters to families in our country. She laser-focused this entire campaign on the things that matter to every American family. “

A few feet away, Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator, one of Sanders’ most effective surrogates, had drawn her own small crowd. She too seemed reluctant to discuss the confrontation between Sanders and Warren. “Go back to the clip,” she said. “Senator Sanders reached out. You have just shaken your colleague’s hand. But, again, we are catching up. “

Three of Biden’s spokespersons were also in the crowd: Kate Bedingfield, her deputy campaign manager; Anita Dunn, who was the acting director of communications for the White House under the Obama administration for a long time; and Symone Sanders, the future Washington agent who worked for Bernie Sanders during the 2016 cycle. The three took turns to express their thoughts, nodding each other’s answers. Biden had spent an uneventful night on stage, and they seemed pleased with that. “I think you’ve heard it very clearly said that in a Biden presidency any trade agreement will have an eye on protecting workers, will have an eye on protecting the environment, but will be built around idea that workers in this country should get a fair shake, “said Bedingfield.

None of these three candidates – Biden, Sanders, Warren – ran for office. The other three candidates – Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer – sort of did it. Journalists crowded as candidates headed from the CNN facility to the MSNBC stand on the opposite wall. Klobuchar stopped to speak a bit after speaking to CBS, but Steyer and Buttigieg seemed to just draw attention. Outside the room, the leftists were fighting over how to analyze the conflict between Warren and Sanders. A small number of people on Twitter were tweeting snake emojis at Warren. A larger group, online and offline, remembered that this long primary season, this long dissemination of the thought of the Democratic Party, was going to end, very soon, with winners and losers.

