Both Barnaby Joyce and Michael McCormack claim to have the numbers to succeed in a throwback to today’s Nationals leadership.

Former chairman Mr. Joyce used the numbers to regain his position that Mr. McCormack currently holds.

The competition in the Nationals’ 21-person party room at 9 a.m. is expected to be held shortly. Both sides claim that they have the numbers to win.

While The Daily Telegraph There is reportedly strong support for Mr. Joyce, others believe that Mr. McCormack will stay tuned.

Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester, who supports McCormack as chairman, told ABC he believed McCormack had the numbers.

Mr. Chester said he was “frustrated, disappointed, and embarrassed” by the spill. “We were chosen to fight for regional Australia, not to come to Canberra and fight with our” friends “.”

In the meantime, Mr. McCormack has warned his colleagues against “tearing down” nationals about the leadership challenge.

“There is a time to demolish and there is a time to build. Now is a time to build,” McCormack told reporters outside of a service.

Before the leadership competition, McCormack said he was praying for regional Australians.

“These are the people I thought of yesterday when others might have made numbers,” he said.

“And I will continue to do that for you, serve you and work for you.”

Mr Joyce, the former party leader, said McCormack had failed to deliver to regional Australians.

He has promised to get involved with Prime Minister Scott Morrison if he wins the election in the party room.

“Mr. Morrison could talk about the silent Australians, but to us they are the almost invisible Australians,” he said.

“We have to make sure that we are their champion and we fight for them.”

Mr. Joyce indicated that he had been in politics longer than the prime minister.

“Remember I was in politics longer than Scott Morrison and I was in the leadership longer than Scott Morrison,” he said.

“I know how to act at the highest level. I was at the table and for our team, for the national team, if I get the opportunity, the great honor to do it again, I will. “

Mr. Morrison tried not to riot and claimed that he could work with both of the Nationals’ leaders.

“The coalition will always be strong, and party leaders have always worked closely together for the good of the country,” he told reporters.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese described the Nationals’ clashes as “completely forgiving”.

Matt Canavan resigned from the Ministry on Monday evening to assist Mr. Joyce.

“We need a bulldog, we need a fighter,” he told reporters in Canberra.

The Nationals party room will meet today in Canberra, where MP Llew O’Brien will demand a change of leadership from the Bundestag that will make Mr. McCormack’s job easier.

Mr. O’Brien’s spill request must be supported to trigger a vote on Mr. McCormack’s leadership.

The party also has to elect a new deputy chairman to replace minister Bridget McKenzie. The favorite is Queensland’s frontbencher, David Littleproud.

BARNABY GRILLED AS SPILL LOOMS

Barnaby Joyce was grilled as he tried to regain his old job as Deputy Prime Minister.

Mr. Joyce, the former party leader, said to Mr. McCormack on Monday afternoon that he would like to change the role.

Keep talking today This morning Mr. Joyce said it was time for a change.

“We are two years before the next election. We had two years with Michael. We respect the work Michael has done, but if there is a time to think about where we are going and how to get there, it is today, ”he said.

But Mr. Joyce was grilled by today Host Allison Langdon about what he had learned since going to the bank.

“You said you’ve been thinking about your mistakes for the past two years. What are they and what have you learned? Langdon asked.

“Of course I have to make sure that we have a strong team. It’s not about Barnaby. It’s about the team. It’s about making sure that … “

But Langdon interrupted Joyce and asked again: “No, no, but you have spoken about yourself and are continually reflecting on your mistakes. I ask you, what are these mistakes and what have you learned? “

Mr. Joyce sometimes said he was too “enthusiastic”.

“I am enthusiastic and sometimes the enthusiast comes too enthusiastic and leaves people behind. You have to dismantle a gear. First of all you have to make sure that you listen to other people and hear their concerns,” he replied.

“Look, I paid a high price and I had two years to think about it and I won’t waste those two years. I’ll take this thinking and try to make myself a better man, which we all do.

“We all make mistakes, and I think Australia is the place to go if you make a mistake, as long as you can prove that you have basically taken your medicine.”

Langdon then asked, “Barnaby, the problem is that your colleagues have to make a decision now. A big call. What they have now is useless. But is it worth taking a big risk? What if you lose the plot again? “

But Mr. Joyce said that he now had “very good structure” around him.

“Of course, (partner) Vikki (Campion) is down here with the boys while we talk. I also lean against the people around me to make sure I have this support structure and I have good friends who clearly understand that you have the enthusiasm with the ability to alleviate

Keep people on board in your business and personal life. “

LIBERALS WILL WORK WITH A NEW LEADER

Federal Environment Minister and Liberal MP Sussan Ley said the party could work with anyone its coalition party appoints.

“It has nothing to do with the Liberal Party,” Ms. Ley said to Nine on Tuesday.

“We are ready to work with anyone who is successful.

“We will continue to work together as a government.”

Mr. Joyce has the backing of Backbencher Matt Canavan, who left the Ministry on Monday evening.

“We need a bulldog, we need a fighter,” he told reporters in Canberra. “I think Barnaby has proven to be an upright.”

The Queenslander would not say whether he believes Mr. Joyce has the numbers to win.

“I didn’t recruit any other members … I have no idea how the overall result will be tomorrow.”

Mr. McCormack had previously denied speculation that his job was in danger and he was confident that he would continue to take the lead.

Damian Drum, the state’s chief whip, said Tuesday’s request must be supported to trigger a vote on McCormack’s leadership.

“Barnaby would realize that I don’t think he has numbers,” he told ABC.

“It doesn’t make much sense to challenge if you don’t have the numbers.”

But Mr. Drum admitted that Mr. Joyce had made no secret of his ambitions to return to the leadership.

“At the moment, Michael is the leader. Michael is doing a ripping job and he has fantastic support in the room, ”said the Victorian MP.

Frontbencher Darren Chester, who is campaigning for a return to the cabinet, also supported Mr. McCormack.

The party must also elect a new vice chairman to replace Bridget McKenzie. The leader in Queensland is David Littleproud. NSW backbencher David Gillespie is the only confirmed candidate who has had difficulties getting support from colleagues in the past.

Mr. Littleproud, who is responsible for water, drought and emergency management, is the nation’s highest cabinet minister alongside Mr. McCormack.

