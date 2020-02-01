advertisement

Lee will direct a screen version of the acclaimed Byrne-led stage show.

Spike Lee has announced that his next project will be a film version of the Broadway stage show “David Byrnes American Utopia”. The message was originally reported by Deadline. The cross-genre stage show, led by the Talking Heads frontman, opened in October 2019 and runs until February 16 at the Hudson Theater in New York. This film version is planned for 2020. The film will be produced extensively and financed by Participant, with RadicalMedia and Byrnes Todomundo and Lee’s Forty Acres as well as a Mule Filmworks.

“Pinch me,” said David Byrne in a statement shared with the deadline. “It couldn’t have gone better for this project. Directed and produced by Spike Lee – two socially committed teams, three, if you count us in the band, who come together to create something that I think is moving, important and that no one has seen before. “

The stage show contains songs from David Byrne’s eponymous 2018 album, as well as other songs from the legendary Talking Heads catalog and Byrne’s own solo career. It was choreographed by Annie-B Parson with lighting design by Rob Sinclair and sound design by Pete Keppler. Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are music directors and all have been recognized for their contributions.

“American Utopia” is a true celebration of a great artist and a beautiful reminder of our nation that we were all born barefoot and wearing the same suit. We are delighted to be working with Mr. Byrne and the unrivaled Spike Lee, as well as with RadicalMedia, River Road and Warner Music Group, to make this unique event accessible to audiences around the world, ”said Managing Director David Linde.

“Stop Making Sense” is one of the greatest music performance films of all time. Having the opportunity to rediscover David Byrne’s genius with American Utopia and produce a bookend film with Spike Lee and Ellen Kuras is a dream, ”said RadicalMedia CEO Jon Kamen regarding some of David Byrne’s most and Talking Heads classic work.

Otherwise, Spike Lee is currently in the post-production of “Da 5 Bloods” and will soon lead the jury at the Cannes Film Festival 2020. Most recently, his film “BlacKkKlansman” received six Oscar nominations, including “Best Film,” and Lee won the award for best adapted screenplay.

