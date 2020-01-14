advertisement

“I am honored to be the first person in the African diaspora to be named president of the Cannes jury,” Lee said in a statement.

Award-winning director of the Academy, Spike Lee, has been appointed jury president for the 73rd annual Cannes Film Festival, which will take place from May 12-23, 2020. The announcement was made by the festival in Paris on Tuesday morning. This makes Spike Lee not only the first African American to act as the jury president for the famous festival, but also the first person from the African diaspora, as Lee highlighted in his statement from the festival.

“For me, the Cannes Film Festival (aside from being the most important film festival in the world – no disrespect for anyone) has had a huge impact on my film career. It could easily be said that Cannes changed my career in world cinema, ”he said. “It started a long time ago in 1986 – my first feature film” You must have it “, which won the Prix de la Jeunesse in the fortnight of the directors. The next joint was 1989 -” Do the Right Thing “, an official selection in Competition, and I don’t have the time or space to write about the exploding film explosion that was still relative to it 30 years later, ”said Lee.

Lee had a total of seven film premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, including “Jungle Fever” (1991), “Girl 6” (1996), “Summer of Sam” (1999), “Ten Minutes Older” (2002). and “BlacKkKlansman” (2018), which earned him the Grand Prix. For this film, Cannes served as the launch pad that led Lee to the Oscars in 2019, where he won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. “In conclusion, I am honored to be the first person in the African diaspora to be named President of the Cannes Jury and a major film festival,” said Lee.

“At the age of 62, the filmmaker, who is also a screenwriter, actor, editor and producer, made numerous films that have become cult objects and brought the questions and controversial questions of the time into contemporary cinema. But he has never lost sight of the audience and is keen to raise awareness of its causes in film for film, ”said the festival’s statement. “Spike Lee’s perspective is more valuable than ever. Cannes is a natural home and a global sounding board for those who (again) wake up the mind and question our points of view and firm ideas. Lee’s extravagant personality will surely mess things up Will he be president of the jury? Find out in Cannes! “

Spike Lee will succeed Alejandro G. Iñárritu, whose jury in 2019 awarded the Palme d’Or to Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” the first South Korean film to be nominated for best film at the Academy Awards.

The official selection for Cannes 2020 and the rest of the jury will be announced in mid-April this year.

