Spike Lee will produce a film version of David Bryne’s Broadway show “David Byrnes American Utopia”, the main funding of which is provided by the media company Participant with co-financing by Warner Music Group and River Road Entertainment, the participants said on Friday.

The film, produced by RadicalMedia, David Byrnes Todomundo and Spike Lee’s Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks production company, is produced by Byrne, Lee and Jeff Skoll, David Linde and Diane Weyermann.

David Bither, Charlie Cohen and Kurt Deutsch from the Warner Music Group, Bill Pohlad from River Road and Jon Kamen from RadicalMedia, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett will be together with Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Patrick Catullo who produced the Broadway show, act as executive producer.

“Pinch me. That couldn’t have worked better for this project. Directed and produced by Spike Lee – two socially committed teams, three, if you count us in the band, who come together for something that I think is moving, important and is different from anything anyone has seen before, ”Byrne said in a statement.

“David Byrnes American Utopia” opened in October 2019 and runs until February 16, 2020 at the Hudson Theater. The film will be released in 2020. The show features the former singer of Talking Heads and winner of Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe, as well as 11 artists from around the world performing songs from his 2018 album of the same name, as well as Talking Heads-era songs and his solo career.

Lee’s next project is “Da 5 Bloods” with Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser and Giancarlo Esposito.

17 Great Broadway Musicals of All Time, From “Hamilton” to “The Lion King” (Photos)



17. “Rent” (original production)

Opening: April 29, 1996

Closed: September 7th, 2008

Gross: $ 274.2 million

16. “The producers”

Opening: April 19, 2001

Closed: April 22, 2007

Gross: $ 288.4 million

15. “Mary Poppins”

Opening: November 16, 2006

Closed: March 3rd, 2013

Gross: $ 294.6 million

14. “Miss Saigon” (original production)

Opening: April 11, 1991

Closed: January 28, 2001

Gross: $ 298.7 million

13. “Kinky boots”

Open: April 4, 2013

Closed: April 7, 2019

Previously gross: USD 319.0 million

12. “Les Misérables” (original production)

Opening: March 12, 1987

Closed: May 18th, 2003

Gross: $ 406.3 million

11. “Cats” (original production)

Opening: October 7, 1982

Closed: September 10, 2000

Gross: $ 407.7 million

10. “Beauty and the Beast”

Opening: April 18, 1994

Closed: July 29, 2007

Gross: $ 429.2 million

9. “Aladdin”

Opening: March 20, 2014

Closed: Still running

Gross to date: $ 449.8 million

8. “Jersey Boys”

Open: November 6, 2005

Closed: January 15th, 2017

Gross: $ 558.4 million

7. “Hamilton”

Open: August 6, 2015

Closed: Still running

Previously gross: USD 622.4 million

6. “Mamma Mia!”

Opening: October 18, 2001

Closed: September 12th, 2015

Gross: $ 624.4 million

5. “The Book of Mormon”

Open: March 24, 2011

Closed: Still running

Previously gross: USD 649.0 million

4. “Chicago” (revival)

Opening: November 14, 1996

Closed: Still running

Gross: $ 674.6 million

3. “The Phantom of the Opera”

Opening: January 26, 1988

Closed: Still running

So far gross: $ 1.2 billion

2. “Wicked”

Opening: October 30, 2003

Closed: Still running

Gross: $ 1.4 billion

1. “The Lion King”

Opening: November 13, 1997

Closed: Still running

So far gross: $ 1.7 billion

A ranking of the greatest hits on the Great White Way as of December 30, 2019 (according to The Broadway League)

