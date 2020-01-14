advertisement

Spike Lee has been appointed jury president of the Cannes Film Festival 2020, which will take place from May 12th to 23rd. The announcement comes two years after Lee’s last film “BlacKkKlansman”, which led to a standing ovation for the 2018 edition of the festival.

“Spike Lee’s perspective is more valuable than ever. Cannes is a natural home and a global sounding board for those who (again) awaken and question our points of view and firm ideas,” said the festival’s board in a statement. “Lee’s extravagant Personality is sure to mess things up. What kind of president of the jury will he be? Find out in Cannes! “

advertisement

In his own statement, Lee said that he was “shocked, happy, surprised and proud at the same time” and he praised the festival as a major role in his professional success. “For me, the Cannes Film Festival (aside from being the most important film festival in the world – no disrespect for anyone) has had a huge impact on my film career. It could easily be said that Cannes changed my career in world cinema, ”he said.

Also read: Antonio Banderas believes that the Oscars are finally becoming a global award

“It started a long time ago in 1986 – my first feature film” You Must Have It “, which won the Prix de la Jeunesse in the director’s two weeks. The next joint was 1989 -” Do The Right Thing “, an official selection in the competition, and I don’t have the time or space to write about the film explosion that was still 30 years later, ”Lee continued.

“Then” Jungle Fever “1991 – Official selection in competition,” Girl 6 “1996 – Official selection out of competition,” Summer Of Sam “1999 – Director’s Fortnight,” Ten Minutes Older “2002 – Official selection in Un Certain Regard and then ‘BlacKkKlansman’ 2018 – Official selection in competition where it won the Grand Prix that became the launch pad for the global theatrical release that led to my Oscar for the script, so if you scored points, there would be 7 spikes to choose from Joints. “

Lee added that he was “honored to be the first person in the African diaspora (USA) to be named president of the Cannes jury and a major film festival.”

“The Lee family thanks the Cannes, Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux festivals and the great people in France who have supported my film career for four decades,” said the director.

The full jury for the Cannes 2020 film festival will be announced in April.

Oscar nominations 2020: 14 biggest snubs and surprises from Greta Gerwig to Klaus (photos)



Snub: Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” (Best Director) – The Academy has not nominated any female directors this year, which will certainly be a topic of conversation in view of the award ceremony. Greta Gerwig’s retelling of Louisa May Alcott’s classic “Little Women” did not bring the director the second Oscar nomination since “Lady Bird” in 2017, although the film won a nomination for the best-adapted script.

Surprise: “Parasite” – the film by director Bong Joon Ho was the first South Korean film to receive a nomination – and achieved a total of six notable nods, including “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Best Original Screenplay”.

Snub: Awkwafina, “The Farewell” (Best Actress) – Despite winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a musical or comedy for her appearance in “The Farewell”, Nora Lum, better known as Awkwafina, got involved in the Oscar controversy locked out. The real story of a lie that a family tells their dying matriarch was Awkwafina’s first dramatic turn on the screen.

Surprise: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (Best Supporting Actress) – Kathy Bates has sneaked in to get a Jennifer Lopez Supporting Actress nomination. Bates played a prominent emotional role as Richard Jewell’s mother in the Clint Eastwood film about the bombing investigation in Atlanta.

Snub: Robert De Niro (Best Actor) – He may be the title character in Martin Scorsese’s crime epic, but the acclaimed actor has received none of the film’s 10 nominations.

Snub: Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” (Best Supporting Actress) – J. Lo showed a dominant performance as the leader of a group of former strippers who steal millions from the rich. Lopez’s appearance earned her a Golden Globe nomination, but she was overlooked by the Academy despite the seemingly strong support from the film community. The nudge isn’t Jenny’s first time around the block. She was similarly skipped for her starring role in “Selena” from 1998.

Surprise: “The Lighthouse” (Best Camera) – The black and white indie with Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe received only one nomination for Jarin Blaschke’s black and white camera.

Snub: “Dolemite Is My Name” (costume design) – Despite all expectations, legendary costume designer Ruth Carter has not received a nomination for her work on Netflix’s biography. She won the category last year for her costume work on Disney’s “Black Panther” and was the first African American to win the award.

Surprise: “Klaus” (Best Animated Feature) – Netflix has won two animated feature nominations, with “Klaus” finding its way into the argument and knocking Disney’s “Frozen II” out of the running.

Snub: “Frozen II” (Best Cartoon) – The sequel to Disney’s biggest cartoon hit was considered a ban on nomination – but was lost for lesser-known cartoons like “I Lost My Body” and “Klaus”.

Snub: Jamie Foxx (Best Supporting Actor) – The actor, who was awarded Best Actor for “Ray” in 2005, was highly praised for his work as a man on death row for a crime he had not committed in “Just Mercy”.

Surprise: John Williams (Best Original Score) – At 87, the composer received his 52nd nomination for his work on “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

Snub: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Best Original Song – The Grammy Winner should be nominated for “Spirit”, the song she wrote for Disney’s remake “The Lion King”, in which she also pronounced the role of Nala academy voters looking elsewhere out.

Snub: “Uncut Gems” – The Netflix drama has been awarded several critics by directors Benny and Josh Safdie and the leading actor Adam Sandler – but the academy was not impressed.

Previous slide

Next slide

No directors are nominated, and Netflix’s “Klaus” knocks out Disney’s “Frozen II” for the best animated feature

advertisement