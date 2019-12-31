advertisement

When does filming start with Tom Holland? We have the answer!

It wasn’t yesterday that Spider-Man officially returned to the MCU for new movies! The lovable Peter Parker, whom Tom Holland has embodied for a few years, will indeed show two more feature films in the cinematic universe of Marvel Studios. Incidentally, it is this very committed role of the Spider-Man that makes up a large part of the young actor’s planning. The proof is with him uncharted Project postponed due to the start of the highly anticipated sequel to Far away from home! His obligations as a vigilante force him to postpone what is not part of it: in fact, the,

Conclusion? Fans of Marvel Studios are thrilled, while fans of Travis Knight ( bumblebee and Kubo and the magical armor ) are annoyed! Yes, the director who is at the top of Is uncharted leave the project (He’s not the first filmmaker to leave the ship, which is a bad sign) because filming was delayed by Sony, who manages Tom Holland’s two projects. Too bad, because this first film co-produced by PlayStation Productions is eagerly awaited by fans of the actor like those of the video game from which he will be inspired!

advertisement

advertisement