Singer Spice Diana in the studio (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – About five years ago, Spice Diana whose real name Hajara Diana Namukwaya never rang the bell in the music industry which was dominated by male artists. There is an adage that says “hard work really pays off” as long as you stick to your job and keep it going.

Friday, January 17, the diva will have their concert in Freedom City, Namusuba along the Entebbe road to celebrate with the fans who supported it.

For the past two years, she has consistently produced songs after songs without respite, despite ridicule on social media and lashes.

Fortunately, Spice Diana was able to turn this to her advantage and gradually gained the support of people, making her one of the best female artists in Uganda.

She came on the scene in 2014 with her single “Onsanula” and the following year, she won a distinction as the best female breakthrough artist at the Hi Pipo Awards.

Others were Anti kale, Miss you, Bimpe, Bajikona, Ndi mu love, among others and collaborated with artists such as Pallaso, Goodlfye, B2C, Orisha to name but a few.

Without a doubt, 2019 went well for her and bangers like “Omusheshe” with Ray G and “Jangu Ondabe” were among the best songs of the year.

