advertisement

Like any art form, food is completely subjective and considered according to individual tastes.

For example, we may think that the best pizza in the greater Dublin area comes from Pinheads Pizza on South Circular Road. Others can advocate for Mizzoni at Inchicore. Additionally, some people might cite basic wood-fired pizza as the best, while others may argue that Apertivo on Parliament Street is better. It’s just pizza. We didn’t go into the best Chinese in Dublin (Chop Chop on Clanbrassil Street) or where the best kebab in Dublin is (Zaytoon, of course).

Last night, the Just-Eat.ie Takeaway Awards crowned the best of “I don’t cook, just eat” restaurants and food, with some of the winners provoking a strong response online and here at entertainment.ie.

Saba To Go in Rathmines has won three awards, for the best takeout, the best Dublin takeout and the best Thai food. Meanwhile, the best pizza was won by Base Wood Fire Pizza in Terenure. Best Middle Eastern went to Zaytoon on Camden Street, while Best Spice Bag went to San Sab in Drumcondra. Spice Bag also won the title of Ireland’s favorite takeout, undoubtedly beating fish and chips, or a three-in-one.

advertisement

Best Chipper went to Macari 101 in Naas, while Best Lunchtime Takeaway went to a metro in Limerick. Again, some of these winners are controversial to say the least.

Here is the complete list.

Best Take Out Ireland

Saba to Go, Rathmines

Best Take Out Dublin

Saba to Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Best Leinster Takeout

Shapla Indian, Carlow

Best Takeout Connacht

Xian Street Food, Galway

Best Ulster Takeout

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Best Take Out Munster

Camile Thai, Limerick

Ireland’s favorite dish

Spice bag

Best Chinese

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Best Indian

Bombay Pantry, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Best Thai

Saba to Go, Rathmines

Best mexican

Boojum, Kevin Street, Dublin 2

Best Japanese

Wagamama, South King Street, Dublin 2

Best Middle East

Zaytoon, Camden Street, Dublin 2

Best breakfast

McDonald’s, Swords, Co Dublin

Best burger

Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Best shredder

Macari 101, Naas, Co Kildare

Best curry

Shapla Indian, Carlow

Best health dish

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Best takeout lunch

Metro, Castletroy, Limerick

Best pizza

Wood-fired pizza, Terenure, Dublin 6

Best salad

Chopped, Fairview, Dublin 3

Best spice bag

San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Better durability

Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Best Vegan

Camile Thai, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Best vegetarian

Camile Thai, Limerick

.

advertisement