Like any art form, food is completely subjective and considered according to individual tastes.
For example, we may think that the best pizza in the greater Dublin area comes from Pinheads Pizza on South Circular Road. Others can advocate for Mizzoni at Inchicore. Additionally, some people might cite basic wood-fired pizza as the best, while others may argue that Apertivo on Parliament Street is better. It’s just pizza. We didn’t go into the best Chinese in Dublin (Chop Chop on Clanbrassil Street) or where the best kebab in Dublin is (Zaytoon, of course).
Last night, the Just-Eat.ie Takeaway Awards crowned the best of “I don’t cook, just eat” restaurants and food, with some of the winners provoking a strong response online and here at entertainment.ie.
Saba To Go in Rathmines has won three awards, for the best takeout, the best Dublin takeout and the best Thai food. Meanwhile, the best pizza was won by Base Wood Fire Pizza in Terenure. Best Middle Eastern went to Zaytoon on Camden Street, while Best Spice Bag went to San Sab in Drumcondra. Spice Bag also won the title of Ireland’s favorite takeout, undoubtedly beating fish and chips, or a three-in-one.
Best Chipper went to Macari 101 in Naas, while Best Lunchtime Takeaway went to a metro in Limerick. Again, some of these winners are controversial to say the least.
Here is the complete list.
Best Take Out Ireland
Saba to Go, Rathmines
Best Take Out Dublin
Saba to Go, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Best Leinster Takeout
Shapla Indian, Carlow
Best Takeout Connacht
Xian Street Food, Galway
Best Ulster Takeout
Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Best Take Out Munster
Camile Thai, Limerick
Ireland’s favorite dish
Spice bag
Best Chinese
Bamboo Court, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Best Indian
Bombay Pantry, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Best Thai
Saba to Go, Rathmines
Best mexican
Boojum, Kevin Street, Dublin 2
Best Japanese
Wagamama, South King Street, Dublin 2
Best Middle East
Zaytoon, Camden Street, Dublin 2
Best breakfast
McDonald’s, Swords, Co Dublin
Best burger
Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Best shredder
Macari 101, Naas, Co Kildare
Best curry
Shapla Indian, Carlow
Best health dish
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Best takeout lunch
Metro, Castletroy, Limerick
Best pizza
Wood-fired pizza, Terenure, Dublin 6
Best salad
Chopped, Fairview, Dublin 3
Best spice bag
San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Better durability
Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Best Vegan
Camile Thai, Greystones, Co Wicklow
Best vegetarian
Camile Thai, Limerick
.