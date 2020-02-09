advertisement

A team of international researchers studied men in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand and found that Western men had a decrease in their sperm count. They looked at the sperm samples of 42,935 men from 50 countries from 1973 to 2011. Their findings revealed that sperm concentration, as in the total number of sperm per milliliter of sperm, had decreased each year. Over time this has reached a total decline of 52.4 percent.

Total sperm count among the same group continued to decline each year for a total decline of 59.3 percent over a nearly 40-year period.

A male fertility startup called Legacy has raised $ 3.5 million from venture capital firm Bill Maris, Section 32, Y Combinator and Bain Capital Ventures. Bain Capital Ventures had previously led an estimated $ 1.5 million last year for Legacy.

Similar to the 23andMe genetic testing business, Legacy mails a collection kit directly to its consumer homes. This allows them to secure a sample of sperm from home and send it back to Legacy. Sperm motility and morphology are tested, these tests will determine the size and shape. This information will allow Legacy to identify the highest quality sperm to freeze. Furthermore, Legacy sends the consumer his sperm report, with an overall assessment of their sperm health, as well as some lifestyle recommendations.

The rise in male infertility levels and the decline in sperm count has led to a relatively new, growing and profitable industry.

Khalid Kteily is the founder of this Boston startup and spoke with TechCrunch on the issue. “They have to worry about (their fertility),” Kteily said. “Sperm counts have dropped 50 to 60% over the last 40 years.” Kteily holds a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School. “The kit costs $ 195 up front, and if they decide to preserve their sperm, $ 145 a year. We offer different packages. You can also spend $ 1,995 on two deposits and 10 years of storage. “

Kteily says the sperm can be frozen indefinitely.

“If this literally just means masturbating at home to maintain your ability to have a baby for the rest of your life, we think this is something everyone will do,” Kteily said. “What we’re doing really depends on how people think about fertility. We have this view that fertility is a women’s issue, but this is simply biologically wrong. “

The long-term goal of the legacy is to become a research center for male fertility, though Kteily says they are a long way from that yet.

