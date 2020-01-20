advertisement

A new day, a new Netflix original film.

A new day, a new Netflix original film. The streaming giant just premiered Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” this weekend, which IndieWire film critic Eric Kohn called “trashy Hitchcock riff” a taste of what’s to come in 2020.

The studio has just released the first trailer for “Spenser Confidential”, an upcoming action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke, directed by Peter Berg, based on a screenplay by Sean O’Keefe. It is based on the bestseller “Wonderland” by Ace Atkins and the Spenser character created by Robert B. Parker. The late Robert Ulrich played the first on-screen version of the character in the television series “Spenser: For Hire”, which was broadcast on ABC from 1985 to 1988.

advertisement

The new Netflix movie stars, expected to be released on March 6, 2020, are the co-stars of Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura and Donald Cerrone.

connected

connected

Wahlberg plays the former Boston police officer Spenser – better known for causing problems than solving them – who teams up with his brazen, nonsensical MMA fighter partner Hawk (Duke) to defeat a few bad guys. When Spenser murdered two former colleagues, he recruited Hawk and his ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) to help him investigate and prosecute the perpetrators.

In addition to the director Berg and Neal H. Moritz, Wahlberg is the producer of the film.

In the 1980s television series, Hawk was played by Avery Brooks, who appeared in a one-season spin-off series titled “A Man Called Hawk”.

Netflix has released a first trailer for the film, which is set to premiere on March 6 on the streaming platform.

It is Duke’s first well-known lead role since appearing in Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Us” in 2019 after having slightly reinterpreted his role as “Black Panther” as M’Baku in Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame”.

He has also written and directed an upcoming science fiction film titled “Nine Days” by Edson Oda, which will celebrate its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27th. Wahlberg is of course very busy with at least four films in the pipeline, including “Good Joe Bell”, “Scoob!”, “Blue Falcon” and “Infinite”, all scheduled for 2020.

Watch the first Netflix trailer for “Spenser Confidential”:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgKEoHNi3Uc (/ embed)

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement