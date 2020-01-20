advertisement

JIM THORPE, Pa. – You are never too old to play outside in the snow. That’s what these guys did at Glen Onoko State Park near Jim Thorpe.

“It is a beautiful day. I am happy to see that there are not too many people inside on this beautiful holiday weekend. Everyone is walking, walking dogs, enjoying nature,” said Joey McEvoy, Lake Harmony.

Jonah’s Noah McCloughan was looking for some picturesque winter scenes.

“Oh, I like to go around and take pictures. I see today if I can see good sights and maybe come along tomorrow to take more pictures,” McCloughan said.

Whether people were playing in the snow or just taking a walk, the ones we spoke to say it is great to see people enjoying this winter weather.

“You become a prisoner of winter or you learn to love it, so go out and love it,” said Abbie Guardiani.

Abbie Guardiani from Nesque Honey came walking the trails in Glen Onoko State Park. She is a retired school nurse, so every day is a vacation for her. She thinks it’s great to see people spend their extra free time outdoors.

“I’ve just spent 35 years with teenagers. I love seeing young people and them outside and not doing things like this (on cell phones). It’s great. Go outside,” Guardiani said.

Others in the park tell Newswatch 16, although it was lively, they hope for better winter days, just like this one.

