A hotel in Middleton with a prime location of 34 m offers a picturesque view and comfortable living in an idyllic location by the sea.

The 1984 semi-detached house at 48 Seaview Rd was designed to make the most of the picturesque surroundings. It is located on a 1053 m² plot.

The open floor plan, which extends over two levels, is bright and spacious. The lower level consists of three bedrooms – master bedroom with large bathroom -, a family bathroom, a laundry room and an open kitchen, dining and living area.

The kitchen and dining area opens up to an outdoor entertainment area at the back of the house, while the living area with continuous windows leads to a front deck.

The kitchen is equipped with Tasmanian oak cabinets and plenty of storage space. A wet bar is located next to the dining area. A central staircase leads to a mezzanine where there is a fourth bedroom or a retreat for teenagers.

Other features include a transit garage – ideal for boaters – and air conditioning with reverse gear.

