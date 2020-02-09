advertisement

Fans of Josh and Benny Safdie’s nail-biter “Uncut Gems” have wanted Adam Sandler to praise for his performance as filthy-bag jeweler Howard Ratner since one of the film’s first screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival, shouting “An Oscar for Sandman!” , creating a chorus that was repeated throughout the award season. Despite all recognition for his performance, Sandler was not awarded an Oscar. But on Saturday he got some kind of salvation when he won an Independent Spirit Award for the best male lead.

In his acceptance speech, Sandler went into the role, as before at the Safdies presentation at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and confidently showed what it meant for him to win.

“Hello, my name is Adam Sandler,” he began with the silly voice he would use for the duration of the speech. “Thank you very much. I am standing in front of you and shivering with joy when I receive your so-called Best Actor trophy on my own. First of all it is great to see our host Aubrey Plaza again. Aubrey and I did a chess move 11 years ago with the title “Funny People.” That was the last time critics pretended not to hate me for five damn minutes. “

Sandler’s early career hits like “The Waterboy” and “Happy Gilmore”, defined by the kind of brother antics that he channeled in his indie spirits speech, never delighted critics. He has taken on dramatic roles in the past few decades, beginning with Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002), 2009 with Judd Apatow’s “Funny People” (two years ago with Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories”) and most recently with “The Meyerowitz Stories ”(2009). Uncut Gems ”, which brought him closer to an Oscar nod than ever before.

That didn’t happen, but Sandler has won the top four other nominations for Indie Spirits: Chris Galust (“Give Me Liberty”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Luce”), Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”) and Matthias Schoenaerts (“The Mustang.”)

I would also like to greet my competitors, who are sometimes known as “The boys who lost kidding Adam Sandler”, he said during his speech.

Sandler compared the Academy snub to the superlatives of the high school yearbook. He said he hadn’t won the prestigious Best Looking award. That went to a “denim jacket with feather-haired shower bag called Skipper Jenkins”, but he won a lower award.

“My classmates honored me with the admittedly less prestigious award for best personality,” said Sandler. “When I look around this room, I see that the Independent Spirit Awards are Hollywood’s best personality awards.”

Behind the scenes, Sandler answered some questions from press representatives. He said “Uncut Gems” was a script that he couldn’t write down. But he didn’t know how stressful it would be until he saw the movie – that was the magic of how the Safdies put it together.

“I didn’t know it was going to be so stressful until I looked at it,” he said. “I knew the script was really interesting and I was nervous for the guy (Howard).”

