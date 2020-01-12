advertisement

There is increasing speculation that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is planning parliamentary elections in the coming days.

A Fine Gael Executive Council meeting scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to the “fluid political environment”, according to a source. The meeting was scheduled for the first quarter of this year.

Independent TD Michael Lowry said on Saturday that he did not believe a critical motion of no confidence against Minister of Health Simon Harris would be launched as he expected Mr. Varadkar to schedule an election before a debate could take place in the Dáil.

In a statement addressed to the media on Saturday evening, Lowry said that his assessment of the current political situation led him to the “firm conclusion that the current Dáil was not given an opportunity to debate a vote of confidence for Minister of Health Simon Harris”.

“The Dáil procedures require that this request for trust be heard on February 5,” he added.

“I expect the Taoiseach to exercise its prerogative to hold an election that will be in full swing by February 5th, so speculation about my intentions is irrelevant and irrelevant.”

A group of rural independent TDs had announced that they would file a motion of no confidence against Minister of Health Simon Harris on February 5.

Independent TDs Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins, Peter Fitzpatrick and Michael Harty were expected to support the application, which means that the government relies on the support of Noel Grealish, Denis Naughten and Mr Lowry to survive.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Friday that he believes he has enough support to win a vote of no confidence in Mr. Harris.

“I think we will have the numbers for it. I have not counted the number of requests for trust that have been made in recent years. They are all defeated and largely done to give individual members of the opposition or certain opposition parties a certain amount of time, and that’s the game, and they play it fair enough, but let’s not take it seriously. “

When asked if he would ask the TDs for support, Mr. Varadkar said he would “think about the weekend”.

The Taoiseach had indicated on Friday that he did not want to plunge into an election decision.

“If the time is right for an election, it should be the right time for the country, not necessarily the right time for a political party or a particular politician.

“When you’re in politics, you always have to be prepared for an election. At the same time, you can always be better prepared for the elections, but that doesn’t matter.

“And I sometimes think that when people fall into decisions, they are classified as crucial, but they actually make the wrong decisions. And before I decide, I always think about all the options and facts. “

