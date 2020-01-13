advertisement

We have often written about all the countless ways in which cable companies find their customers, from terrible service to coughing up bills with vague costs. However, the companies do not only limit themselves to TV when it comes to customer unfriendliness. A good example: Charter’s announcement that it will no longer support the home security systems that Spectrum, a charter cable company, once put heavy pressure on its customers – which in some cases meant that those customers spent hundreds of dollars on cameras and equipment.

Charter not only says it will no longer support these products, making them essentially useless (the individual devices will work, but there will no longer be any monitoring): the company currently offers no refunds or credits to customers for all those equipment they were also tempted to buy.

Spectrum has given the following heads-up as per an announcement to customers. “Note: we no longer offer Spectrum Home Security service to new customers. From 5 February 2020 we will no longer support Spectrum Home Security service. ”The basic equipment in each package for home security services, minus additional peripherals that can be purchased, includes a touch screen, two wireless door / window sensors, one wireless motion detector, as well as a garden board and window stickers.

A company spokesperson told local television news station KSBY in California that Spectrum set up bets and left the home security company that it ‘inherited’ a few years ago. And although there are no refunds due to this, Charter offers customers Adobe and Ring discounts. According to Charter, this news will only affect a small part of its customer base – although that is undoubtedly cold comfort for those who have spent hundreds of dollars or more on the security package for their home and are now an alternative.

Another important note: the firmware on the devices of these Spectrum customers apparently does not allow them to be switched to another security service. “We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible and working with two leading home security companies, Abode and Ring, to offer exclusive offers for alternative professionally controlled services,” Spectrum has announced to customers.

Image source: John Raoux / AP / Shutterstock

