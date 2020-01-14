advertisement

“I think we are really saying something when we, as a rural community, invest in a project like this,” said Kaley Petersen, director of foundations and community services at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

Pregnant women in the Ludington area will now have improved facilities to welcome their young to the world.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital on Tuesday unveiled its brand new family birth center with eight new rooms.

It is helping to reduce the demand for birth centers on the shores of the lake after last year’s closure of the only facility in Manistee County.

Last year, 252 babies were born in Mason County.

“Today is incredibly exciting for us and our team here at the hospital,” said Danielle Warner, nurse manager of the Family Birthing Center at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

After several years of planning and a full year of construction, the new family birth center is finished.

The majority of the center has not changed much since its construction in the 1960s.

“Today it’s a much more family-centered approach. We really want the whole family and friends to be involved in the whole process, ”said Warner.

To do this, they enlarged the rooms and added a few.

“Two of our work rooms have whirlpool tubs, so our hard working moms who want to try hydrotherapy for pain management or relaxation,” said Warner.

There are also refrigerators for patients, in the bathrooms, improved security and bathtubs.

“So now that the first bath for newborns can be done in this sink specially designed for comfort and we can really involve not only the patient but the family,” said Warner.

Not only have other pregnant women been accommodated, but also those who come to support them. The sofas can also be taken out and used as beds.

Ashley Tyndall is expecting another baby boy in March and is delighted with the renovations.

“Personally, I like the showers in the bedrooms because you used to go down the hall and take a shower and leave the baby,” said Tyndall.

A mother of three, Kaley Petersen not only works here, but has also given birth in every phase of the center.

“You really want this comfortable space, especially when you work away from the normal environment,” said Petersen.

“This is the start of their lives and you want to bring them the right way and with the families,” said Tyndall.

