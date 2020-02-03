advertisement

A firefighter gave oxygen to a man after his narrow boat caught fire.

The man and his dog escaped from the burning boat that was on the Grand Union Canal on Main Street in Foxton, near Market Harborough.

advertisement

Firefighters said the man and his companion descended from the burning ship when they arrived after being called at 10:32 a.m. yesterday.

Ship owner Mandy Clayton of Irthlingborough, Northants, said she and her husband Ian saw a plume of smoke as they passed Foxton yesterday morning.

She said, “We were on our way to our own narrow boat which is moored at Foxton Locks.

“We stopped and from the bridge you could see the boat which was well lit.

“A team of firefighters was already on the scene.

“The boat looked like it was going to be badly damaged because the flames had really set in.”

The narrow boat on fire

(Image: Mandy Clayton)

She said, “We boaters are a tight-knit community. It was sad to see a boat on fire. I hope the man is fine. “

A spokeswoman for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the boat was well lit when they arrived.

“The owner and his dog withdrew from the boat,” she said.

“The fire crew gave the man oxygen at the scene.

“The dog was not treated.

“The man was taken to the hospital for a check-up by a friend.

“The cause of the fire was accidental. It was caused by an unattended hob. “

Read more

What’s going on in your area

The fire caused 80% damage to the narrow boat.

Firefighters from Market Harborough and Wigston and the Southern Station water rescue unit were present.

.

advertisement