Spectacular photographs have been posted to tell people that just closing a door at night in your home could save your life.

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service released photos showing the damage caused by a fire in a fire at Bondgate, Castle Donington, yesterday.

Some of the photographs show a room which was badly damaged by fire and the door of which was left open.

But a photograph shows a room that escaped relatively unharmed. The door to this room was closed.

The images were posted on the Facebook page of the Leicestershire fire and rescue community.

The post said, “This is something we talk about a lot in the fire department, but it could really save your life.

“Here are some photos taken by Castle Donington station during a house fire they attended.

The damaged room. Door left open.

(Image: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service)

“The photos show the difference between the rooms whose doors have been closed and those which have not been closed.

“A closed door can help prevent the spread of fire, and a working smoke detector will give you precious time to respond.

“Think before you go to bed tonight. Close your doors. “

Fire safety tips

Firefighters were called yesterday at 1:05 p.m. to set fire to the first floor of a house in Castle Donington.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames in a room.

The fire, which was caused by a faulty computer, caused 80% damage to a room on the first floor.

Room not damaged. Closed door

(Image: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service)

There was smoke damage to the entire first floor.

No one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters from Castle Donington and Long Eaton attended the fire.

