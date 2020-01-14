advertisement

Watching college football may seem to require binocular vision, overlapping fields of vision that create the spectacle of depth. The terminology of the sport alternately evokes war and puppies: there are blitz and chips of fleas, artillerymen and puns. It is a pantomime of authoritarianism and an exercise in dazzling creativity, imbued with the free spirit of students and billions of dollars from companies and aging boosters. Sometimes the distance between perspectives seems too wide to be reconciled to a single vision – and some people, of course, can only see one view.

But both sides of college football were keen on Monday night at the national college football playoff game between Louisiana State University and Clemson. Donald Trump was on the field before kick-off, one hand on his heart as applause (and hoots) sounded, his face swelling with a smile. (Later, actor Vince Vaughn would shake hands in a private and immediately trending box on Twitter.) Nolan Turner, safety for Clemson, who snatched the interception that won Clemson’s victory over Ohio State in the playoff semifinal, rushed to the field with his team soon after. I was thinking of Kevin Turner, who died in 2016 of A.L.S. after a long football career in Alabama and N.F.L. After his death, his brain was affected by C.T.E.

On the sidelines were the two coaches of the teams, contrasting caricatures: the heavy Ed Orgeron of LSU, with a thick Cajun accent and a rapid shooting intensity, and Dabo Swinney of Clemson, skinny and elastic, a man who installed a playground slide inside Clemson. soccer facility. The star quarterbacks were easily portrayed as opposites: Trevor Lawrence de Clemson, the little long-haired little boy who won the national championship in 2019 as a freshman, and had not lost a football match since high school, face to face Joe Burrow of LSU, a square jaw transfer from Ohio State, where he had not shown much promise, who had somehow made his way through a record season to win the Heisman trophy. The two teams are called the Tigers, both playing in stadiums dubbed Death Valley, both having remarkable success in this century: Clemson played for their third national title in four years, while L.S.U. won it in 2003 and 2007 – and both cultivate the underdog mentality. The coaching staff of the two teams is expected to make a combined total of twenty-seven million dollars in wages and bonuses over the season. The players, of course, will make zero. In his acceptance speech from Heisman, Burrow, referring to the small town in southern Ohio where he came from, said: “I am here for all these children from Athens and from Athens County who go home with little food on the table, hungry after school. ”A colleague who graduated from Athens High School launched an online fundraiser for a local pantry the next day, which has since received more half a million dollars. Meanwhile, LSU’s football program has raised $ 28 million to renovate its football facilities.

advertisement

This is where the stereoscope comes in, because whatever you think of the system around it, Joe Burrow represents something like hope for many of his fans in Louisiana and Ohio. On Monday, he started slowly, disrupted by Clemson’s changing form defenses and frequent blitzes. Clemson’s offense, on the other hand, was easy to move, showing off his dazzling lineup – delicate passes, long runs, effective backhands. But Clemson did not take advantage of every opportunity, and even if he took a 17-7 lead – the biggest deficit of the season for L.S.U. – no one doubted that L.S.U. was capable of a return. Burrow quickly did what he did, slipping into the end zone on third to reduce the lead to 17–14. Facing the third and ten with less than a minute before half-time, he again used his feet, running twenty-nine meters towards the Clemson 6. Then, as he was crushed by a security, he launched a touchdown to put LSU front, 28–17.

L.S.U. never looked back, but it was never easy. After the linebacker’s hit, Burrow winced visibly; ESPN’s Holly Rowe reported that he was out of breath. Clemson’s defense seemed to strengthen, stifling the urges of L.S.U. Lawrence can also do many things, and losing was not among them before. But by the end of the third quarter, Burrow had thrown for more than 400 yards and, at the end of the game, for five touchdowns. L.S.U. won in a rout, 42–25. The team’s combination of command and creativity was exciting, if not inspiring, to watch. After the match, Burrow sat in the locker room, still carrying his towels, smoking a cigar. On her lap was a purple hat, the words “BIG DICK JOE” embroidered on it in gold.

.

advertisement