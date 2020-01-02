advertisement

A separate weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver by Environment Canada, including the Fraser Valley.

A strong Pacific thunderstorm is on the way Thursday afternoon and Friday for B.C. coast, the weather agency reports.

The storm will approach the coast on Thursday.

Precipitation is expected to spread to Vancouver Island late this morning and to the south coast early this afternoon. The strong southeast wind will also take place on Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will initially be cold enough to allow some of the rainfall to start as wet snow over the highest elevations of Vancouver Island and the south cast.

Heads up! Special weather statements issued for both BC Coast & BC Interior. A strong Pacific thunderstorm will affect regions Thursday afternoon and Friday.

For all the details: https://t.co/o3ZNrOlyjr#BCstorm pic.twitter.com/3gNgKBlpPq

– ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 2, 2020

By Thursday evening the warm air along with the storm will boost freezing levels and higher temperatures so that rainfall will change to rain for most communities.

Snow could continue longer on Whistler and Sea on Sky Highway, Environment Canada stated.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue throughout Friday. The highest amount of rainfall will be over the central coast, but Squamish, northern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will also see significant amounts of rainfall.

In areas where snow accumulates, a higher likelihood of localized flooding is possible.

