The Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has set foot in the door of Canadian scientific research as well as international nuclear physics research, documents that have been obtained under access to information.

According to a China expert based in Calgary, Canadian intelligence agencies need to investigate business with the company more closely.

Canadian accession is through an agreement to provide computer hardware and software for Cloud Compute Canada (CCC). The organization provides national advanced research computing and integrates resources from four regional partners: ACENET in Atlantic Canada, Calcul Québec, Compute Ontario and WestGrid in western Canada.

Huawei provided the hardware and software for CCC under a contract concluded in February 2017.

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 has staged the company worldwide. She was arrested on the basis of a US extradition request.

The United States has accused Huawei of selling telecommunications technology to Iran through the unofficial subsidiary SkyCom, under the direction of Meng and other senior officials of the company, in violation of a United States sanction imposed in 2009-14.

Meng has denied the allegations.

The arrest of two Canadians in China and the sentencing of a third to death for drug smuggling are widely regarded as retaliation for Meng’s arrest.

Cloud Compute Canada

The lead institution in relation to the CCC agreement is Burnaby’s Simon Fraser University (SFU).

The CCC’s regional partners include 34 institutions, including the SFU, the University of Toronto, the University of Victoria and the University of Waterloo in Ontario.

And that, said McCuaig-Johnston, is worrying.

In fact, she suggested that the federal communications security agency, whose mandate includes protecting information of national interest, should investigate the situation of the CCC.

Part of the agreement is the provision of software patches and a help desk through which Huawei engineers can track errors in real time.

McCuaig-Johnston said back doors in computer systems are how companies handle updates or regulate equipment.

“It’s through back doors that there are concerns about hacking someone’s information,” she said. “There are also concerns that companies are introducing and hiding errors in systems so they can’t be found.”

Spokeswoman Angela Wilson said the SFU “takes computer security very seriously” and the contract is part of a public tender process.

The Canadian subsidiary of Huawei was the winner. Huawei was selected after a rigorous procurement process.

“We regularly work with the federal government, including the Canadian Security Institute, to assess the risks before doing this type of purchase. In this case, the SFU met with Canada and Innovation Science and Economic Development before buying this Huawei device the communications security institute. ” Wilson said. “After procurement, Compute Canada worked with various partners to secure the network, including the federal government.”

particle Accelerator

CCC Website Annotations Canada’s TRIUMF particle accelerators at Vancouver University of British Columbia use the CCC system to move research data.

Some of this data relates to the Atlas Major particle physics experiment of the Swiss company based in Switzerland

Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) Large Hadron Collider, the world’s most powerful particle accelerator used in nuclear science research. It is not concerned with nuclear energy or weapons research, although information from the United States government said that it could be used for laser development “of direct interest in security and defense applications, including the marine-proposed use of free electron laser technology for ship defense.”

CERN has 23 member states, mainly in Europe. Japan, the Russian Federation, the United States, the European Union, the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization have observer status. Canada and China are among the 35 third countries with cooperation agreements, and a further 18 countries maintain scientific contacts with CERN.

Worldwide, more than 600 institutes and universities use the facilities of CERN.

Senior press officer Sophie Thesauri said CERN is continuously working on threat assessments.

“CERN is an international research organization that relies on international mainframe services,” says a statement. “CERN continuously assesses potential threats to the computer security of its IT systems, has several protective mechanisms to ensure high cyber security, and acts in coordination with all relevant international partners.”

TRIUMF spokesman Stuart Shepherd said the facility “supports and enables international research collaboration and takes serious threats to data security. We work with our partners, in this case CERN, SFU and others, to address and manage such risks.”

TRIUMF itself has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese Guangdong Donlim Kitchen Group. A Bloomberg company profile states that the company makes toasters, kettles, pressure cookers, and coffee machines, and does property development, leasing, and other businesses.

According to spokesman Stuart Shepherd, TRIUMF does not publish any agreements and adds the memorandum that expired in 2013 without projects being initiated during the five-year period.

Attempts to access the company’s website have been blocked due to concerns about computer malware. The mail server is blacklisted, possibly due to spam explosions.

information gathering

McCuaig-Johnston said Huawei is only 1% owned by CEO Ren Zhengfei, Meng’s father. The other 99%, she said, are owned by the Chinese Communist Party union committees.

The Chinese Intelligence Act also said that anyone who wanted to collect information for Beijing should do so. The fact that no one has heard reports of events that come from another part of the same law, stating that such requests and activities must remain secret, she said.

“The fact that they’re doing this second part hushed that up,” she said.

On January 4, China’s ambassador to the UK on Twitter raised concerns that Huawei could provide Beijing with information.

“China has never and will never ask companies or individuals to collect data, information, or knowledge in other countries through illegal means,” said Liu Xiaoming

tweeted. “Inventing the” Huawei Risk “in the name of national security is tantamount to giving a dog a bad name to hang up.”

Universities’ participation in Huawei contrasts with bans on countries in the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance, which exchange information about global crime, espionage and terrorism. Only Canada and the UK have not ruled out the use of Huawei devices for next-generation cellular networks. Australia, New Zealand and the United States have banned Huawei from collaborating on next-generation communications technologies such as 5G, citing national security concerns.

The Communications Security Establishment is the federal agency that would advise Ottawa about Huawei’s stake in 5G.

McCuaig-Johnston said Canada’s Nortel “would be in 5G if it were still alive.”

It has long been suspected that Chinese hackers downloaded research and development reports, business plans, employee emails, and other corporate documents from 2000 onwards. Nortel filed for bankruptcy in 2009.

“Could there be a connection between Nortel’s violations and the emerging fate of Nortel’s main competitors in China, Huawei and ZTE?” asked a paper from a 2013 conference of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Canadian Department of Defense.

