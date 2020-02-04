advertisement

Sam Reynolds, 51, has spent years suffering from liver disease. In December, he took the first step towards recovery.

“You dream of moving on to certain things, then it removes and erases everything,” says Reynolds.

Every second of every day, your liver is busy cleaning your blood, storing energy, and producing important enzymes that prevent toxins from entering your body.

Reynolds says, “Everything about you is not going well, you are just sick, overwhelmed with pain because your organs are not working properly, they are not filtered, so you take all this contaminant and put it in all your other organs . “

Since his liver was not working, several liters of bile would fill his stomach. For years, he should have gone to a doctor to have him emptied.

“I had to go every two weeks to do them, it’s how quickly my system creates this bile and if you don’t get rid of it, it can kill you,” says Reynolds.

The disease often leaves people in need of a new organ, but waiting times in Michigan can be up to five years.

Dr. Deepak Venkat, hepatologist in the Henry Ford health care system, says, “Many patients by the time they get to the point where they have priority can be very sick. They live in hospital because they are so sick or even get to the point where they are too sick to have a liver transplant. “

Reynolds waited two years for a chance at a new liver. “It is a difficult thing to do because you have other people who are worse off than you who need it, you are on a waiting list.”

It was then that Reynolds discovered the Henry Ford Health System’s living donor program. Instead of getting an organ in the traditional way, a living person donates part of their liver.

Dr. Venkat says, “A healthy liver regenerates, so whatever we leave behind the donor regenerates to meet their needs and whatever is given to the recipient regenerates to meet the needs of the recipient.”

Reynolds’ brother and two sons offered to donate, but they were not eligible.

Dr. Venkat says, “We check donors very closely, we want to make sure they are relatively young, relatively healthy because they are having major surgery, we want to make sure they are in good condition before undergoing surgery. “

That’s when Reynolds’ niece, Destany, 18, decided to get tested… they were a perfect match.

Says Destany Schermerhorn. “It’s scary, but it’s worth saving someone else’s life, even if you’re not even related to him, you still save a life.”

She donated almost 65% of her liver to her uncle Sam.

Schermerhorn says: “I returned to normal, my recovery, our two recoveries were quick. I was in the hospital for a week, I was in pain, I was recovering for about two weeks, then I returned to home and I was back to my old self. “

Reynolds says he’s gone from preparation for death … “To be lying in a bed, I just wish you’d just die then and not have to worry about the rest.”

To realize his dreams of seeing his 12 grandchildren and a great-grandchild grow up.

And all thanks to a little “Destiny!”

Reynolds says, “I love him to death and I always … it’s just hard to explain how I feel, it’s amazing.”

