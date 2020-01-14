advertisement

Canadian taxpayers fund university research with technical reports, designs, prototypes developed by Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. were made available.

The granting of rights to the controversial company results from agreements under which Canadian universities receive millions in funding from Huawei, a company based in Shenzhen, China.

It is not uncommon for corporate finance providers to benefit from the benefits of research, but it raises eyebrows due to the impact on national security, politics, and communications that affect Canada and other western countries.

Canada’s relationship with Beijing has been strained for more than a year since Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s chief financial officer was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 following a U.S. extradition request.

It is alleged that Huawei, under the leadership of Meng and other senior employees of the company, sold telecommunications technology to Iran via the unofficial subsidiary Skycom, which violates a US-imposed sanction in 2009-14.

Meng has denied the allegations.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested in China days later under Chinese security law, which was generally viewed as retaliation for Meng’s arrest.

The subsequent focus on Huawei intensified after revelations that several Canadian universities – including two in B.C. – Accepted money from Huawei despite repeated warnings of a possible participation of Chinese companies in government-sponsored espionage.

An investigation by Glacier Media has shown that several Canadian research institutes have spent millions on computer services with Huawei. However, Ottawa slept in a bed between its two elephant trade giants and did not warn the universities not to work with Huawei.

The money

The University of British Columbia (UBC), the University of Toronto and Simon Fraser University (SFU) have accepted millions from Huawei or spent millions on the company.

Senior UBC employees visited Huawei’s Chinese headquarters before accepting investments of up to $ 3 million from the company that is interested in the university’s big data and fuel cell technology research.

The deal was signed on October 12, 2017 with UBC President Santa Ono and Huawei Canada Research President Christian Chua.

The research is carried out by the faculties of the UBC for natural sciences and engineering according to documents obtained through access to information legislation.

UBC officials also suggested that Huawei would be interested in biomedical facilities.

The financing agreement between Huawei and UBC provides that the collaboration would make Huawei university researchers with related core areas such as mechanical engineering, advanced manufacturing, materials technology, chemical and biological technology, biomedical engineering, design and applied mechanics as well as theoretical and technical research accessible to applied physics. “

John-Paul Heale, general manager of the UBC Liaison Office for Industry, said in an email that the agreement “contains standard clauses that are used in agreements of this type and are not exclusive to Huawei.”

In December 2018, UBC Vice President for Research and Innovation, Gail Murphy, said the university “has no restrictions on working with Huawei and will continue to partner with Huawei.”

Under the terms of the agreement, grants from the Canadian federal and provincial governments and / or non-governmental organizations will be used where possible to maximize the scope of research. Scholarships from the Canadian Scientific and Technical Research Council (NSERC) are specifically mentioned.

Additional funding could be provided by NSERC chairs for industrial research to create collaborations between Canadian universities and private and public sector partners.

“The company benefited from government funding through NSERC,” said Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, a senior fellow at the University of Alberta’s China Institute.

And the former NSERC executive director said at least one university had declined and revised their agreement.

“They took a second look and made changes to provide more compensation to the university and researchers,” said McCuaig-Johnston.

“National interest is key,” she said. “I don’t think we can watch Huawei more than other companies.”

However, according to Aiyaz Alibhai, an attorney and intellectual property engineer at the Miller Thompson office in Vancouver, the pursuit of government research grants is widespread.

“The Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council funds research and collaboration agreements with universities. All of these agreements must comply with the NSERC’s guidelines for the management and transfer of intellectual property and collaboration with industrial partners,” said Alibhai.

Part of Huawei’s funds for UBC is aimed at “sensitizing the university’s professors to Huawei’s research priorities and introducing new areas of academic knowledge to Huawei as possible research projects”.

While intellectual property rights (IP) are to be set from project to project, Huawei would receive such services as technical reports, technical samples, models, specifications, prototypes and samples.

Alibhai referred to the NSERC guidelines, according to which the intellectual property from research projects may belong to one or more parties involved in or supporting the research, depending on the guidelines of the academic institutions and / or existing research agreements. These may include full distribution, non-exclusive licensing, exclusive licensing, co-ownership, partial transfer of ownership, or full transfer of ownership.

Huawei was responsible for paying the applicable taxes to the Canada Revenue Agency. Huawei could then apply for federal input tax credits.

The University of Toronto signed a bilateral strategic partnership with Huawei in September 2018. The Vice President of the University of Research and Innovation, Prof. Vivek Goel, and the President of Huawei’s Central Research Institute, Jun Zha, signed the $ 3.5 million contract.

The university would not release the agreement without access to requests for information.

“This enables the university to review the documents for personal or proprietary content and to formally notify the other parties of the agreement so that they can also identify concerns about competitive information or other matters,” said a statement from the university’s press department ,

warning bells

For some time now, however, warning bells have been ringing about dealing with Chinese high-tech companies on the university issue.

A report produced by scientists and published by the Canadian Security Service in 2018 reported that China is making commercial efforts to advance the regime’s goals.

“Whether a Chinese partner company is a state-owned or a private company, it will have close and increasingly explicit relationships with the (Chinese Communist Party),” the report said.

“Unless trade agreements are carefully considered for national security considerations, Beijing will use its economic position to gain access to businesses, technologies and infrastructure that can be used for intelligence purposes or to potentially compromise a partner’s security.”

In fact, Huawei was specifically mentioned in a report.

China’s ambassador to the UK countered such concerns on January 4 that Huawei provides Beijing with information on Twitter.

“China has never and will never ask companies or individuals to collect data, information, or knowledge in other countries through illegal means,” Liu Xiaoming tweeted. “Inventing the” Huawei Risk “in the name of national security is tantamount to giving a dog a bad name to hang up.”

Other countries

Canada is not the only country where Huawei has made university investments.

It has worked with British universities such as Cambridge, Edinburgh, York, Cardiff, Imperial College London and Manchester.

A year ago, however, Oxford University suspended new sponsorships and donations from the company.

“The decision was made in the light of public concerns expressed over the past few months about British partnerships with Huawei,” the BBC told the university.

Huawei did not respond to a request for comment.

