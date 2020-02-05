advertisement

It’s going to be very cold and just enough snow for the Special Winter Olympics to take place this weekend at the Grand Traverse Resort.

Preliminary events started on Wednesday, but the official start of the event took place in the evening with the opening ceremonies.

Hundreds of athletes and hundreds of other volunteers and coaches come together to celebrate inclusion and competition.

“There’s no way to really describe it until you get there,” said Tim Hileman, president and CEO of Michigan Special Olympics, “It’s an energy like no other else.”

“Honestly, I loved it, it was amazing,” said Eric Lemmon, rookie athlete from Traverse City.

It’s strong. It’s crazy and it’s exciting.

“There are probably 2,000 people in a room,” said John Casteel, regional manager of Grand Traverse, “because it’s locked up, it’s just extremely energetic.”

“The states of the country sort of look at Michigan, their state winter games and say,” Boy, this is how you do it right, “says Hileman.

“The winter games have become my favorite event every year,” says athlete Joe Kaszynski of Midland.

The ceremony is a recognition of those who help make competition possible for these athletes and athletes who shine despite all the shortcomings.

“It has changed my whole life,” says Kaszynski, “The Special Olympics made me the man I am today.”

On Thursday, these athletes will hit the slopes, put on snowshoes or skates and fight for their medals, but Wednesday evening was the celebration of going so far.

“It’s a celebration of everything they work for, what they’ve accomplished,” says Hileman, “It’s a celebration of knowing that there are people who really care and support them. . “

