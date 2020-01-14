advertisement

A couple getting married in the Philippines over the weekend witnessed an unexpected guest at their wedding.

In what has made for dramatic shots that have gone viral on social media, Chino and Kat Palomar exchanged vows in Cavite province on Sunday under a giant cloud of smoke and ash from Taal, one of the smallest active volcanoes in the world.

“The humor was surprisingly quiet, despite the huge smoke billowing that was already evident in the ceremony area,” said Randolf Evan, the wedding photographer.

Evan recounted how the volcano began to erupt an hour or two before the weddings began, and said the ashes began to fall in celebration at the end of the ceremony.

More than 24,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes from the volcanic island on which Taal is located south of central Manila, and in the area immediately around it – normally a popular tourist spot.

Social media users responded with amazement at the shooting of the bride and groom and their celebration in a white canvas tent lit with fairy lights under the clouds emitting lightning.

“Kudos to the wedding planner,” a joke commenter said. “This is going to be tough at the top.”

Despite the alarming background, Evan said the bride’s couple were slightly affected.

“They were actually quiet and gathered throughout the wedding,” Evan said.

“We later found out that their wedding was 8 years old and 2 kids in production, so this day they planned to be special no matter, with or without the intervention of the Taal Volcano!” (Reporting by Yishu Ng; Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

