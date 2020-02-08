advertisement

The standard Nissan Navara is not to be outdone, being one of the most robust vans available.

For those who drive regularly in the most extreme conditions, Nissan has something that may well be suitable – and the Japanese firm recently updated it.

The company has unveiled an updated version of its all-purpose Navara AT32.

Forged thanks to a partnership between Nissan and Icelandic off-road experts Arctic Trucks, the AT32 is full of features that allow it to cope with the most extreme terrains.

At the four corners are 31.6-inch Nokian tires, which have been fitted with double valves to allow quick and precise adjustments of air pressure.

Underneath the Navara is an underbody skid plate made entirely of aluminum, as well as tailor-made wheel arch extensions and a high-performance Bilstein suspension.

The AT32-unique badge has been applied to the front fenders, side extensions and side steps – among others – while an optional air intake tuba can be added to increase the depth of the Navara’s skating at 800 mm. An electronic lock can also be specified for the front differential to assist traction in difficult conditions.

Manuel Burdiel, Nissan General Manager Europe, LCV sales and business development, said: “The Nissan Navara AT32 was a sold out success and has proven to be incredibly popular with adventurers looking for elegance and robustness.

“We have upgraded the AT32 so that it can maintain its position as the ultimate Navara while bringing new efficiency and becoming fully WLTP compatible. It’s the perfect blend of on-board technology, comfort and extreme off-road performance. “

The AT32 also retains many technological features present on the standard Navara, such as hill start assistance, hill descent control and intelligent emergency braking. It should go on sale in February and prices should be closer to that date.

