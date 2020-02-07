advertisement

It is unlikely that the restart of the “friends” that everyone expected.

However, it looks like we’re having a special “Friends” meeting, so, you know, take what you can get.

The news comes just a month after the sitcom officially left Netflix US for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service.

Don’t worry, it stays on Netflix Ireland and the UK (for now at least …). The special will help launch “Friends” on HBO Max.

The news also comes shortly after David Schwimmer made the headlines for insisting that his character Ross’ girlfriends be women of color.

The producer of the series, Warner Bros. TV is behind the hour-long special.

All of the original stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – are expected to return, while co-creators / executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane should also have some involvement.

According to Deadline, the stars receive a paycheck of $ 3 million to $ 4 million to reunite. The total expenses would be in line with what Netflix offers to the best comedians like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres and Amy Schumer to make the front pages of the one-hour specials.

The last time distribution officials spoke with WBTV and HBO Max was in late 2019. However, talks failed due to overpayment.

The conversation finally resumed and Matthew Perry sent fans into a frenzy with this recent cryptic tweet.

Big news to come …

– matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

No one involved in the special has yet officially commented.

