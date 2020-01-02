advertisement

Robba vacuum cleaners used to have Roomba and then everything else. Nowadays things have changed a bit … there are Roomba and Roborock, and then there is everything else. Roborock has made a name for itself by offering premium robotic vacuum cleaners with strong suction and high-quality functions for hundreds of less than comparable Roomba models. And today you can use the coupon code ROCK4NEWY to save $ 90 on the company’s most popular model, the laser-driven Roborock S4 robot vacuum cleaner.

Here are the most important details of the product page:

An extremely accurate laser navigation system scans your room at 300 rpm and makes a real-time map of your house with an accuracy of up to +/- 2 cm.

Extensive Roborock app control, including card saving, selective cleaning, no-go zones and energy settings, gives you total control over S4, wherever you are.

Intense 2000pa extraction, enough to lift AA batteries, easily removes dust from floors and can even drag trapped dirt from deep into low pile carpets. Do not propose to use it on long pile carpet.

Supersized 5200mAh LiPo battery, good for more than 150 minutes of non-stop cleaning, is more than enough to clean most homes in one session.

An elegant transparent design adds a touch of style and also makes checking the garbage bin easier. A glance through the bowl is all you have to do.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement