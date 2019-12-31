advertisement

The Bagotte Air Fryer Oven 0023 is one of the best rated fryers ever, with an overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon, with 92% of reviewers giving it 5 stars. Unfortunately, it is also quite expensive with more than $ 120. Don’t get us wrong, it’s worth every penny for that price, but if you follow the BGR Deals team, you know you’re not going to pay that much money anywhere near this great fryer . Use the coupon code EHJO6O5R at checkout and you will bring this Bagotte model all the way down to just $ 61.99. That is a low price of all time with a very large margin, but this deal is only available for a short time.

Here is the scoop of the product page:

【80% less oil and healthier】 thanks to fast air technology, there is no need to add oil to prepare fried food. On average, Bagotte Air fryer cooks almost everything up to 80% less fat than a conventional fryer. 1500 W high power makes food from frozen to crispy and hot just minutes away, a recipe book is included.

【Multifunctional digital screen】 comes with presets to make cooking easier. 6 cooking presets with: frozen fries, fries, nuggets, steak, poultry and fish, a combination of frying, frying, steam, grill and roast, all in one. Tap and go. The digital screen allows you to set a temperature of 180 400 to 400 ℉ and boil from 0-60 minutes.

【Dishwasher safe and removable】 non-stick material makes cleaning a breeze. Removable design, easy to separate the frying basket from the pot with an unlock button. Equipped with a cool touch handle and button protector to prevent accidental loosening.

【5Qt family capacity large cooking capacity is suitable for a family of 3-5 people. The stylish design and color matching accentuate every kitchen countertop, compact enough to fit anywhere, save space.

【Safety protection and warranty】 etl / RoHS / CE certified, the air fryer is made from 100% safe and non-toxic materials. Automatic switch-off to prevent over-cooking. When you have finished cooking, continue to release the heat for 10 seconds to prevent overheating. 2 year warranty and lifetime support from Bagotte, with us you always shop without risk!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

advertisement