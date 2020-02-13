REGINA, SASK: February 1, 2020 – After a split in the bazaar, barricades of the Unifor Collection line were rebuilt outside the Co-op Refinery Complex at Gate 7 at Fleet Road in Regina, Saskatchewan on February 1, 2020. Pickets are shown here collection of lunch from the coolers stored inside the barricade.

After months of deadlock and blockades at the Prairies refineries and fuel terminals, official talks between the Federation of Cooperatives Ltd (FCL) and Unifor will begin next week after the appointment of a special broker.

The office of the Saskatchewan Labor Minister announced Wednesday that Vince Ready, who has worked in employment for more than 50 years, has been hired to help bring a settlement to a months-long contract dispute.

The parties and the mediator will have 20 days to reach an agreement.

Scott Banda, CEO of FCL, said these discussions have been around for a long time and he looks forward to reaching an agreement.

“I think we are all hoping for a quick solution and that will really come down to the parties’ willingness to engage in good, honest, difficult conversations on many complex issues,” he said.

In early December, the FCL fired more than 700 employees from its Regina refinery who, in opposition to proposed changes to employee pensions, had voted in favor of a strike. Since then, hundreds of workers have been protesting in solidarity across Western Canada and have met with litigation and fines.

A Calgary judge last week placed barricades at the FCL fuel terminal in the southern Alberta village of Carseland had to be removed.

Unifor members protest in front of Federated Co-op Ltd. gas terminal in Carseland, Ab. on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The protests were in support of workers locked up in Regina.

Western Unifor Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle said he has worked with Ready before and hopes to find a resolution “as soon as possible”.

“We are going to put pressure on a fair, collective agreement, and if anyone has the ability to do it, it’s Vince Ready,” he said. “But we will not back down and we will simply disagree with all their demands.”

Almost brings decades of experience in the field, and representatives of both parties have expressed happiness over his appointment.

Ready got involved in trying to find a solution to a protracted forest strike on Vancouver Island back in July. A tentative agreement was reached this week.

He was part of the negotiations at the 2014 Teachers’ Strike in British Columbia and published a binding report to resolve the stalemate between B.C. Ferries and its employees union in 2007.

He also settled a violent dispute at the Giant gold mine in Yellowknife in 1992. The strike resulted in the deaths of nine workers in a mine explosion. Miner Roger Warren was convicted of setting the blast.

– With files from the Canadian Press

