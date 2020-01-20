advertisement

A private animal rescue operation in Langley Township had six SPCA vehicles, including a large panel truck, parked in front of their property Sunday afternoon.

An RCMP officer and workers in risk suits were actively on the scene, with unfounded animals, including a pig, reportedly moved.

Sandra Simans runs a private animal rescue center called 1atatime Rescue Society in the 5500 block of 216th Street, and has been subjected to several high-profile animal seizures since 2016.

In 2012, the SPCA also seized 52 dogs and 19 cats from Simans’ Burnaby residence.

SPCA officials previously captured 88 animals from the home during the first Langley instance, which included 45 dogs, 18 cats, 24 farm animals including goats, chickens, ducks and a turtle.

Simans later sued the SPCA, but a judge found that the seizure of the animals was justified, even though they awarded Simans $ 2,500 in damages for defamation.

The owner was made to pay the BC SPCA more than $ 81,000, according to B.C. Supreme Court.

More details to come.

