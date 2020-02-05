advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Kirk Douglas, the movie star with a knife who fought gladiators, cowboys and on-screen boxers and the Hollywood establishment, died Wednesday at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas said.

“It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael Douglas said in a statement to People magazine and his Facebook page.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of filmmaking who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose dedication to justice and causes he believed set a standard for all of us to aspire to “, Added Douglas.

“Kirk’s life lived well, and he leaves a legacy in film that will stand for generations to come, and a story as a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael added, saying that he was “so proud” to be his father’s son.

Douglas made more than 90 films in a career spanning seven decades, and films such as “Spartacus” and “The Vikings” made him one of the biggest stars of the 50s and 60s decades.

He also played a big role in breaking the blacklist of Hollywood – actors, directors and writers who were professionally shunned because of ties to the communist movement in the 1950s. Douglas said he was more proud of it than any movie he made.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Steve Gorman Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

