Before Kristi Toliver agreed to a three-year contract to return to the LA Sparks, the two-time WNBA champion and three-time all-star said she had talked to the Phoenix Mercury, Minnesota Lynx, Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas aces and “the The list went on … it’s nice to be wanted, but at the end of the day I felt that this was the best situation for me. ”

Toliver’s previous seven-season sparks ended at Sparks in 2016. After that, she went to hunt a crown closer to her home town of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and at College Park, Maryland, where she led the Terrapins to the 2006 National Championship.

She has achieved what she set out to do with the Mystics, played two consecutive WNBA finals and won the championship last season.

Now 33-year-old Toliver is on the move again, saying in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday night that it was a business decision that brought her back to LA, where she looks forward to putting her chemistry on the pitch with Sparks stars Candace Parker and revive Nneka Ogwumike.

With Washington targeting the future free act and detaining a handful of young players, the mystics are reported to have chosen not to offer Toliver for more than two years. Although the WNBA’s new wage agreement raised the team’s salary ceiling by 31 percent to $ 1.3 million because the maximum annual salary for top players rose from just over $ 100,000 to $ 215,000, the mystics managed to keep the mystics going the WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne from 2019 did not keep. 2019 finals MVP Emma Meesseman and Toliver, who all entered the off-season as unrestricted free agents.

The conditions for Toliver’s deal with the Sparks were not announced, but she admitted on Wednesday that “with the new CBA, many coaches and GMs are making difficult decisions.”

“I know how hard I work, I know the hours I spend at the gym, how I take care of myself and what I offer to a team, and I just wasn’t offered the money I earn,” said Toliver , “You had to make a decision and I had to make a decision out of it.”

And she said it was a difficult question.

“I love the city of DC .; I love Ted Leonsis, the owner; I love my teammates very much, ”said Toliver, who scored an average of 12.4 points and 3.6 assists and is a 3-point shooter with 38.7 percent in her eleven WNBA seasons. “The three years I was allowed to spend there were some of the best times of my life. When the free hand was created, it was extremely difficult to pull the trigger and go, and yet it was partly financial.”

Toliver said she decided to return to LA because she felt comfortable reuniting with Parker, Ogwumike, and All-Star Point Guard Chelsea Gray – and on the opportunity to work with former Lakers Point Guard Derek Fisher, his season two as Sparks’ begins. Head coach.

“I don’t know Derek Fisher any other than seeing him play for the Lakers and his NBA career, but we had great conversations and it was really fun getting to know him only on a personal and basketball level,” said Toliver. She is currently spending her second WNBA off-season as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards of the NBA.

“Just his general knowledge of the game, his approach to the game, how he prepares, how he takes care of himself, how to be a leader in a team, decisions that he had to make during his career, much like I had to just do. He’s a good speaker, but he just seems to be a really real and authentic guy with whom I can see a great future, certainly in the next three years and hopefully beyond. ”

We have a lot to do

