In a casual manner, Sparks guard Alana Beard announced her retirement on Wednesday on the Tim Fletcher Show, a program on 1130 KWKH, a sports talk station that serves her home in Shreveport, Louisiana.

After refusing to consider her future as a player right after the season, Beard replied to Fletcher’s question whether she wanted to play a 16th WNBA season by saying, “You just got me to the point. .. I’m still working on that. I probably won’t say. ”

“This is crazy,” continued the two-time WNBA defensive player of the year, “because you have me on the air and have just made me announce my retirement.”

A WNBA source confirmed Beard’s pension plans.

The 37-year-old Beard not only helped lead the Sparks to the WNBA title in 2016, but also won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017 and 2018 in a row. WNBA second team leader and nine times member of the all-defensive team.

In her career, the 5-foot-11 defense averaged 11.3 points, 2.5 assists and 1.7 thefts in 420 games.

“I’m longing for the transition. I’m ready. I’m ready,” Beard said on the radio, adding, “My family knows, but I’ve just been waiting for a few other things to settle before I publicly announce it there was – and I didn’t even think about announcements. For me it’s just basketball. I roll out, just let it roll. ”

Last season, when she finished eighth with Sparks, Beard was hampered by a thigh injury and only played 16 games in the regular season with an average of 3.3 points.

Beard, who played collegially at Duke, told Fletcher that she plans to tackle Silicon Valley next.

“My goal is to just introduce myself to this ecosystem and learn as much as possible,” she said. “And at some point I would like to set up my own fund that is aimed at women and people with color.”

