Two athletes and a bright day. It is October 5, 2019, a date that both will remember long after the peak of their sporting lives. They probably never met and are separated by oceans and time zones that day. But the exploits of Ciara Mageean and Aaron Connolly are quickly becoming part of the rolling, confused conversations on social platforms and in the pubs on Saturday nights across the country and on the streets.

This is the day Mageean will contest the 1,500m women’s final in the unpopular and brooding Doha. Her brilliant qualifying performances and bubbling interviews after the race captured a large part of the sport even before she was able to achieve a 10th place in a fast-paced final from a personal best. The winner is Sifan Hassan, the first athlete in history to win both the 10,000 and 1,500 meter disciplines. On the surface, Hassan’s performance was breathtaking, but as so often in contemporary athletics, it leaves behind a cloud of discomfort and suspicion. But Mageean’s white heat is worth celebrating.

“Tenth place,” she beams as she stops to speak to David Gillick afterwards. “This is not a bad place for a little girl from Portaferry.”

That same afternoon, 19-year-old Aaron Connolly from Galway met in one of England’s most famous coastal destinations for the first time in the Premier League, 32 minutes after the breathtaking game of Brighton and Hove Albion against Tottenham. His second goal comes just half an hour later, a bold feat that turns the seasoned defender of Spurs, Toby Alderweireld, upside down.

Aaron Connolly from Brighton and Hove Albion scored his team’s third goal during the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst / Getty

Football loves cheeky arrivals from striking youngsters. Connolly’s rating ranks first. With full-time results, his name is everywhere. Premier League goals are expensive commodities and Connolly’s pair is worth more than most. Albion could not have put three points against Mauricio Pochettinos Spurs when considering the season schedule.

This was an astonishing result that transformed Spurs’ mindset from the dream heights of a Champions League final in May to true autumn radio. This was the day when her lackluster shape deteriorated into a crisis that would create great turmoil: Pochettino was released in November and Jose Mourinho, who had been vigilant like a vulture in Sky’s television studios since his release from Manchester United , suddenly and unlikely patrolled, far too vital and entertaining to stay on the periphery.

The millennium was just 28 days old when Aaron Connolly was born. His childhood coincided with a time when English football had turned into a roaring, ubiquitous and extremely successful sports league. Connolly attended primary school in Briarhill near the Ballybrit racecourse and soon made a name for himself as a striking and lively young hurler in a county with so many. He was just as persistent on Saturday morning when he played football on Galway’s wet and windswept common pitches.

In a way, he was a step backwards: a small plane with tons of chest and an eye for the target and a burning confidence. It is likely that the dream of making it to the Premier League, ideally in the colors of a United or Liverpool, danced around in the back of his mind. But promising young people around the world had the same dream.

The signs are good for Connolly, and if so, beckoning a life of material wealth and intense scrutiny

Finding talented children through large football clubs is serious and unforgiving. Connolly’s safe ascent, from the local student leagues in Galway to court hearings in England to a loan period in Luton Town and a three-year employment contract with Brighton at the age of 18, is something unfathomable.

It speaks of invaluable discipline and inner hardness and drive. The pitfalls and suffering on the way to a professional life in English football have almost become a cliché. But it can take a brutal toll on young footballers who are forced to make decisions for adults when they are young. It gets serious very quickly.

Immediate response

So it’s a hallucinogenic thing to see Connolly stride forward this afternoon. The pride of Damian Brennan and Ollie Neary, two of his former trainers in Galway, can only be guessed by watching him do what he did for them on many Saturdays, setting up a false foot, and turning a defender with this low cut away from him and then let it fly.

Only now is Toby Alderweireld the defender and Connolly shoots the Match of the Day. There it is: in your living room. He is experiencing himself as an athlete in the age of instantaneous reaction. A teenager who scores two goals against an excellent club like Spurs gets an exciting response on both professional and social media platforms.

Suddenly Connolly comes into a new light: The potential savior of the grimly prosaic euro campaign of the Republic of Ireland. He is elevated to the best and wisest with a hurry that was inevitable because it is unfair. Maybe the groin injury that he suffers shortly afterwards turns out to be a blessing in the disguise. This will stop the hype and give the youngster the opportunity to take stock. The noise and light will turn elsewhere. It’s far too early to predict what Connolly’s career will look like, of course, but the signs are good and if so, a life of material wealth and intense scrutiny beckons.

Ciara Mageean is eight years older than Connolly, but they have a similar background. permeated an ordinary Irish childhood in sports. Growing up in Portaferry, she was a great young camogie player, but it became clear that her athletic potential was exceptional. And so she devoted herself to the lonely pursuit of running.

Ciara Mageean: Like many Irish men and women in their late 20s, she hopes to take out a mortgage. But not yet. Photo: Morgan Treacy / Inpho

It is a life that requires a different kind of toughness. Few athletes have been as intelligent and insightful as Mageean in the routine of becoming one of the best athletes in the world. It was recently raised to the world class level of Sport Ireland funding and receives € 40,000 a year, which is far below the average weekly wage in the Premier League.

Mageean said she is one of the lucky ones. She pays taxes on this grant and pays her rent and her flights to races. She is like many Irish men and women in her late 20s: she hopes to get a mortgage. But not yet.

“Anyone who imagines that it’s a very prosperous life. This is definitely not the case,” she said of professional athletics. But she grinned from ear to ear all year round and was visibly dizzy where her lonely commitment and sporting potential could lead her. Mageean is so delightfully local in terms of accent and demeanor that her appearance bathes her in a superheroic light, as if unwittingly waging an independent battle against the huge, invisible machine that powers professional sport.

Sifan Hassan, the 1,500-meter gold medalist, was part of the Oregon project. The Nike-funded training camp had to close its doors just a week after this race when Alberto Salazar, who ran the place as a fief, was faced with a four-year ban on doping violations. The camp has been in operation since 2001 and Salazar has been head coach since 2005.

Mo Farah, whose Olympic success has led to growing suspicion and doubt, has lived there for six years. In Doha, Hassan bitterly and vehemently reaffirmed her honesty after her victory. But the Oregon project was the latest blow to the reputation of elite athletics. Fans and participants are fed up. In November Mageean told Ian O’Riordan that she had been tested three times since she returned from Doha. That’s what she wants: to be tested and to be proven to be clean so athletics fans have no questions or doubts.

It’s not Mageean’s degrees that inspire so much that you can believe them

The Oregon project was the latest problem in a terrible year of public relations for Nike. With casual clothing firmly integrated into the well-being; The Swoosh logo is one of the most inevitable, as sports culture and distance running are now part of the mainstream. The world’s best athletes and stars are in their books: Roger, Tiger, LeBron.

One of her emerging big names is Zion Williamson, any basketball star who jumped from his one-time compulsory college season with Duke to the NBA to sign a four-year, $ 40 million contract. In February Williamson laced up his Nikes to play for Duke against North Carolina, the prestigious university sports match-up. Under the stress of his weight and athleticism, one of his shoes disintegrated as he turned sharply. The most expensive player in college sports was carried off the floor injured, his potential suddenly balanced. The incident led to a renewed focus on the extent to which Nike came to own college basketball.

salvation

But this controversy lasted a few days. After all, the masters were at the door. Tiger was back! Ten years after the Gulf’s savior was unmasked, ten years after its sponsors fled and society forced him to apologize for his private life slipping into the public arena, ten years after a decade of back problems and more humiliating experiences on the Tiger Woods golf course would recapture Augusta.

Tiger Woods celebrates after sinking his putt on the 18th green to win the Masters at Augusta National. Photo: Andrew Redington / Getty

Golf had its story of salvation. Nike had the material for another cinema advertisement. However, the Salazar ban and the revelation of former Oregon athlete Mary Cain that she was subjected to physical and emotional abuse caused by Salazar’s concerted pressure to lower her body weight, clearly revealed that the culture was within the project at best, deeply shaped was uncomfortable and at worst developed through psychological pressure and juicing. What some athletes thought was a dream – signed in a running academy sponsored by Nike – became a nightmare.

And at some level, athletes like Ciara Mageean compete against this invisible monster. Athletics is the essence of sport. Run and jump. Higher. More quickly. Stronger. The struggle to regain it as virtuous and credible is as old as organized sport. It’s not Mageean’s degrees that inspire so much that you can believe them. But as the year turns to another Olympic cycle, athletics keepers worry about where their sport is going.

This question seems to run through all sports as soon as it gets serious. Aaron Connolly is part of a strikingly promising Irish under-21 squad that plays an exciting football brand under Stephen Kenny, who will succeed Mick McCarthy as a senior coach. It is ironic that such an exciting generation of players should emerge in a year of administrative collapse within the Irish Football Association.

What began in March with John Delaney, the club’s long-serving and lavishly paid chairman, trying to get an injunction against a Sunday Times story ended with a sudden resignation, a series of astonishing revelations of how the FAI’s money was spent , a surprising crash and a probable investigation of Lake Garda.

FAI appears in front of the Oireachtas’ home in Dublin: Former FAI Vice President John Delaney arrives. Photo: Laszlo Geczo / Inpho

The Delaney era brings the FAI to a familiar crossroads. It urgently needs a clear new direction and an administrator with the vision to develop the domestic game and the league in such a way that it can flourish and grow instead of just surviving. With government funding suspended, coaches like those who guide players like Connolly through the local system run the risk of losing their jobs.

The other main sports houses, the IRFU and the GAA, have set themselves the goal of operating ship houses. However, Ireland’s extremely disappointing exit from the Rugby World Cup was further evidence of the randomness of the sport: planning and structures can only go so far on the field. Gaelic football came to Dublin’s expected end to five unbeaten glory years in the All-Ireland football championship after a defiant young Kerry team initially forced Jim Gavins to a draw.

Tipperary woke up to the third hurling title in this decade. But under the gloss of the surface and the frequent brilliance of the Gaelic games at the highest level, this is also an uncomfortable time for the ATM. It is an ongoing miracle that the association can continue to attract so many of the country’s top athletes while promising the opposite of a professional sports career.

There are fears, unfounded or otherwise, that the international game tends towards professionalism. There are concerns that Dublin may have broken the amateur code in football. that they could win five to seven Allirians every ten years. In the meantime, the county boards are in fundraising mode around the clock just to cover the cost of just putting up county teams, let alone winning silver.

Dublin’s Paul Mannion celebrates with the Sam Maguire Photo: James Crombie / Inpho

GPA welfare reports do not suggest that gaming is no longer a laugh for the county. There is a growing recognition in GAA that has to give something. But nobody seems to be sure what that is supposed to be. And they’re still training, the steadfast amateurs, on those gray Christmas days, even now when you’re wondering whether to go for a walk or sit down and watch Sean Connery as James Bond just because.

exceed expectations

The GAA cult is still strong. It has survived the boom and bust, intelligent technology and huge choice for young people. And perhaps the answer to this, looking for reasons why Ireland won’t win New Zealand at the World Cup, is this truth. So much athletic energy is absorbed by the ATM in Ireland.

But the special thing is that despite the modest funding for sports in this country; Despite the humid climate and small population, Ireland continues to expect and exceed expectations in a random range of sports. Now there is Shane Lowry, bearded, grinning and strolling to the British Open in Portrush. There is Katie Taylor who is still at the forefront of women’s boxing. There is also Rhys McClenaghan, the Newtownards gymnast who trained on the pommel horse in his garden last year after his trainer was released, and won the first Irish gymnastics medal in bronze in Stuttgart.

Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates on the 18th green during the final round of the Open Championship on Dunluce Links in Royal Portrush. Photo: Kevin C Cox / Getty

Sport in Ireland sometimes seems arbitrary and always against the larger nations. Nevertheless, the best of the Irish succeed and surpass and shine.

So it’s Christmas. The season of awards and smiles, promises and vows to pull yourself through the harshness of January. The Tokyo Olympics are waiting for Irish athletes. The new GAA season is just around the corner and will continue until the end of the same dark January. Ireland’s small army of Liverpool-based fans will gather together every Saturday until May to see if this year’s team can be the first in 30 years to win the English title. For those who remember this distant achievement, it would be a last return to childhood.

Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Barcelona in April against the 0-3 in the Champions League semi-final was also a dream for the neutrals. A perfect representation of those rare moments when the sporting entertainment business meets the soul of the street to create something unforgettable and spontaneous.

The brilliant race towards the end of the English football season; the continuous rush of Tokyo in July; the all Ireland; This stuff will take the minds of hundreds of children across Ireland. They will decide that they want to do it, either. The car trips to training, standing on cold fields, the reverberant halls and the noisy swimming pools begin for new parents and guardians who just want to see their kids running around and getting involved.

And the vast, vast majority will find in their own time that elite sport is an impossibility or an extremely hard and challenging road that they are not interested in. You will find your level. But one or the other, the blazing exception or the runaway, will show up long before their glittering day in gloomy 2019, like Ciara Mageean and Aaron Connolly.

The serious debates about where athletes like Mageean and soccer players like Connolly “can go from here” will largely miss the point. Do not you see? You have already left the vast majority of the world earthbound.

