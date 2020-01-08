advertisement

Barcelona are in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup this week and meet Atletico Madrid in the rebuilt tournament semifinal on Thursday.

Valencia or Real Madrid await the winners in Sunday’s final, and with the games coming up in mid-January it is likely that Ernesto Valverde can make changes to his team.

There is no Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Arthur or Ousmane Dembele due to injury, but a number of youngsters are involved and will be hoping for a rare first-team minutes.

Let’s see how they could line up:

Photo by Sport Sport Imaging / Getty Images

Neto will play in the goal due to Ter Stegen’s absence, and there may be changes ahead of him with a fully fit line to choose from.

Samuel Umtiti needs some time in the game and will probably start, while Jean-Clair Todibo is another option in central defense.

In the wings Nelson Semedo could return to the starting XI after losing against Espanyol, and Junior Firpo can take the ball ahead of Jordi Alba on the left.

Photo by Xavier Bonilla / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ernesto Valverde has many decisions to make in midfield, but we can see Frenkie de Jong again given that he has been suspended for Barça’s next La Liga outing.

Arturo Vidal could be given a rare start in an effort to keep him happy amid more transfer speculation, while Ivan Rakitic or Sergio Busquets are also at odds.

Riqui Puig is included in the squad which is a promising sign, and while we would all love to see him start for the first team, he may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Photo by Sport Sport Imaging / Getty Images

Barcelona are not blessed with many options in attack due to Dembele’s injury, but Ansu Fati and Carles Perez are both capable and will be hoping to return to action.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann have started Barça’s last seven La Liga games together, and this is as good a time as anyone to rest and rotate the front line.

Possible XI: Net; Semedo, Todibo, Umtiti, Junior Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal; Messi, Griezmann, Ansu Fate.

How do you think Barcelona should line up against Atletico Madrid? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and suggestions in the comments below!

