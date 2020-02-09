advertisement

MADRID – A British man has tested positive for coronavirus in Mallorca, the second case of a new virus spreading rapidly in Spain, the Spanish National Center for Microbiology said Sunday.

The patient is one of four members of a British family observed in Mallorca on Friday after contacting someone in France who was later diagnosed with the virus. Test results for his wife and two husband’s daughters had returned negative, a hospital spokesman told Reuters.

The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China exceeded 800 on Sunday. There have been more than 37,000 confirmed cases in China, according to official data, while the virus has spread to at least 27 other countries and regions, according to a number of Reuters based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people. (Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Potter)

