advertisement

MADRID – Spanish lawmakers go to parliament Saturday for days of debate ahead of an extremely narrow vote that could confirm Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez as prime minister, breaking the country’s political stalemate and setting the stage for a left-wing coalition to enter government. .

After two elections in 2019 failed to secure a clear winner, interim Prime Minister Sanchez struck a deal with left-wing Unidas Podemos, but their combined 155 seats are not enough for a majority in the highly fragmented parliament. 350 countries of Spain.

With the conservative People’s Party and the far-right Vox – the second and third largest parties – refusing to support the coalition, the victory for Sanchez depends on the votes of small regional parties that each control a handful of seats.

advertisement

Catalonia’s main separatist party, Esquerra Republica de Catalunya (ERC), on Thursday agreed to abstain from voting after Sanchez agreed to hold a dialogue on Catalonia’s future if confirmed. He agreed to present the conclusions of the dialogue to Catalan voters.

But a last-minute decision by Spain’s electoral board to block incarcerated ERC leader Oriol Junqueras from becoming a member of the European Parliament has called the party’s support in question. The board also decided to remove the head of Catalonia’s regional government Quim Torra – an ERC ally – of his position as a regional legislator.

Lawmakers will begin debating support for the coalition on Saturday at 9am (0800 GMT).

In the first ballot scheduled for Sunday afternoon, Sanchez needs an absolute majority of 176 members voting in favor of the motion, a remote possibility at this point. However, he is likely to be more successful in a second round of voting on Tuesday, which the Socialist leader will only need more votes for and against.

Abstention from Catalonia’s ERC must ensure this.

If confirmed, the PSOE-Podemos coalition will propose increased corporate taxes, more worker-friendly legislation and labor policies aimed at combating climate change and promoting gender equality.

However, the government will try to pass any legislation considering its potential majority of shaving. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, Jesus Aguado and Inti Landauro Editing by Leslie Adler)

advertisement