MADRID – The electoral board in Spain on Friday ordered the pro-independence president of Catalonia’s government to step down from his regional legislative role, in a move that could complicate efforts to end a prolonged national political stalemate.

The board ruled that Quim Torra would lose his lawmaker’s job in the wake of a potential reversal in the country’s attempt to restore stable government after its worst political furor in decades.

On Saturday, parliament holds a vote in which Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez is counting on abstaining from the Catalan separatists Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) – a political ally of Torra – to confirm him as Prime Minister.

The ERC, which leads Catalonia as part of a coalition with the Torra Turks for the Katalunya party, signaled dissatisfaction with the board’s decision, a sentiment that could overshadow Sanchez’s confirmation prospects.

ERC senior lawmaker Gabriel Rufian described the decision as a “coup” on Twitter, while his senior ERC friend Pere Aragones called it “disgust,” confirming his support for Torra.

A parliamentary source also said the board has decided to block incarcerated ERC leader Oriol Junqueras from assuming his position as a member of the European Parliament.

The ERC convened a meeting of its executive board for Saturday to assess the political consequences of the Torra ruling, which follows Torra’s conviction by Catalonia’s highest court for an 18-month public office ban on his refusal to removed separatist symbols from government buildings.

Torra has appealed against the court ruling, which means it could take months for the ban to take effect, if upheld.

Speaking outside the Catalan government’s headquarters in Barcelona, ​​Torra condemned the board’s decision and described the decisions against him and Junqueras as an “extremely grave attack”.

Torra’s attorney was not immediately available for comment and it is not clear if he can appeal against the board’s decision.

The board ordered the cancellation of Torra regional lawmakers’ credentials but said it would not take effect until official notification by the Barcelona provincial election board.

According to a statement by the Catalan government, the ban refers to Torra’s position as a lawmaker in the region’s parliament, but not his role as head of regional government. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, Joan Faus, Belén Carreño, and Jesus Aguado; Editing by William Maclean)

